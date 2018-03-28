HYDERABAD: NIMS Resident Doctors Association (RDA) members have demanded an inquiry into death of Dr Siva Teja Reddy who committed suicide in his hostel room on Sunday morning. Earlier, Punjagutta Police registered a case under CrPC Section 174 (Suspicious Death).

A native of Tanuku of West Godavari in Andhra Pradesh, Dr Siva Teja was pursuing first year DM Neurology course at the institute. Prior to that, he completed Post Graduation from Andhra Medical College in Vizag.

His colleagues said that he did not have any personal problems and besides dedicatedly providing medical services, he went out of his way to help patients at the hospital.

The deceased resident doctor’s colleagues convened at the institute’s director Dr K Manohar’s chamber on Tuesday morning and explained they demand to him.

“We want inquiry to be launched into Dr Siva Teja’s death,” demanded Dr Shivanand Reddy, president of the Resident Doctors Association (RDA). The director said that the committee which would be formed to inquire into resident doctors alleged grievances, will also inquire Dr Siva Teja’s death.