HYDERABAD: The State government has decided to allow private universities in Telangana and a Bill to this effect was introduced in the Assembly on Tuesday. Telangana State Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) Bill, 2018 was introduced by Deputy Chief Minister (Education) K Srihari. It will be taken up for discussion on Wednesday.

“In the present scenario of global competition and an economy deeply linked to other countries in the world, the need of developing our youth and students with globally competitive capabilities requires setting up of world class universities in the state. In this endeavour its is important to encourage private participation,” reads the Bill statement.

If passed, private universities will provide instruction, teaching and training in the field of higher education and make provisions for research, innovation, advancement and dissemination of knowledge. The Bill would make arrangements for national and global participation in the field of higher education.

25% SEATS FOR LOCALS

Hyderabad: According to the Telangana State Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) Bill, 25 per cent of seats for admissions in the courses undertaken by a university will be exclusively reserved for the students of Telangana on the basis of domicile. The Bill also states that the university should obtain accreditation from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NACC) within five years from the commencement of the programme and courses in the university.