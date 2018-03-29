HYDERABAD: Though a decision was taken recently to scrap one-year mandatory government service for postgraduate medical students, PG aspirants would have to submit a bond of `20 lakh for PG course and `10 lakh for PG-Diploma, during forthcoming counselling. Besides, they should also give an undertaking that they shall serve the government, if required for a period of one year. Orders on this was issued by the government on Wednesday. It will be applicable for all non-service candidates from Telangana and other states too.

However, officials from the State Health Department said that students can register their PG degrees immediately after completing three-years course, regardless of whether government asks them to serve for a year or not. Earlier, a student was eligible to register for postgraduate(PG) Degree with State Medical Council only after completing one-year government service (called as senior residency) after three-years PG. On March 8, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced that one-year service condition is removed. Telangana Medical Practitioners Registration (Amendment) Bill,2018, with this change was tabled in assembly on March 20. However, an order was issued on Wednesday stating that the bond should be accompanied by an undertaking that ‘they shall serve the Government of Telangana, if required for a period of one year’.

“If services are needed, they have to work for one year for the government,” said Dr K Ramesh Reddy, Director of Medical Education, adding that students can register their PG degrees after the course.

The rule will help TS PG aspirants: Officials

Officials from the Health department and representatives of Telangana Junior Doctors Association (JUDAs) said that the condition of bond and undertaking will help youngsters from the state who want to pursue PG medical courses.

President of T-JUDAs Dr P Vijayender Goud said that other States ask for bond ranging up to `30 lakh and government service too. He said that if Telangana government does not ask for bond and conditional government service, then TS will be the first choice of aspirants from other states.

“These conditions will help PG aspirants from TS,” Dr Vijayender said.