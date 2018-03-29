The first warning for the season has been issued by the IMD on Wednesday

HYDERABAD / ADILABAD: The first warning for the season has been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday stating that a heat wave condition is likely to prevail over parts of Telangana on Friday and Saturday.

As per the weather data recorded by the Telangana State Development Planning Society, Ramagundam recorded a maximum temperature of 420C and several places in Mancherial, Karimnagar, Jagtial, Nizamabad, Sircilla and Nirmal districts touched 41 0C on Wednesday. Several parts of Hyderabad including Quthbullapur, Monda market, Begumpet, Charminar and Falaknuma registered a maximum temperature of 400C.

Other parts of the city recorded between 38 and 400C. Meanwhile, in the first heat wave related death reported in the state, a fisherman aged 30 years died of sunstroke in Kadem mandal of Adilabad district on Wednesday.