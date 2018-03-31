HYDERABAD: A petition has been filed in the High Court seeking directions to the central government to accord special status to Andhra Pradesh and to strictly implement the provisions of AP Reorganization Act, 2014. Petitioner Poluri Srinivasa Rao, an agriculturist from Karamcheru mandal in Prakasam district, also sought directions to the authorities of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha Secretariats to conduct Parliament proceedings/ business without repeated adjournments and not to pay salary and allowances to the members who are responsible for interruption of the proceedings.

Though Parliament has got absolute power and authority to conduct business without interference by any member, both the Houses had been being adjourned repeatedly for the past few days on the ground of disorder, he pointed out.The petitioner submitted that during the discussion of the AP Reorganization Act 2014, the then prime minister Manmohan Singh gave an assurance of granting special status to the successor state of Andhra Pradesh for five years and common capital for 10 years. Even the leaders of main opposition party, the BJP, who included M Venkaiah Naiduand Arun Jaitley demanded special status to Andhra Pradesh for 10 years.

By implementing the assurances given in Parliament and during last electioneering the present government should uphold the dignity and confidence of Parliament among the 120 crore citizens of India. Besides, the Election Commission of India became a silent spectator, he added. Union cabinet secretary, secretary to ministry of home affairs, secretary to ministry of law and justice, secretaries- general of RS and LS, AP chief secretary and CEC were named as respondents.