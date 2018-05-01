Home States Telangana

Of 1159 colleges in Telangana, only 135 are accreditated by NAAC

Students aiming to pursue undergraduate degree courses in sciences, arts and commerce streams need to weigh their options carefully.

Published: 01st May 2018 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2018 07:11 AM

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Students aiming to pursue undergraduate degree courses in sciences, arts and commerce streams need to weigh their options carefully as most degree colleges in Hyderabad are in a poor state. As a result, only a handful of these colleges in the State have accreditation from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

There are 1,159 degree colleges in Telangana, including 169 colleges in Hyderabad. However, only a meagre 135 colleges across the state are accredited by NAAC. In Hyderabad, the number is just 30. Moreover, except a handful, most of the accredited colleges in the state are government colleges.
In this year’s National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) by MHRD, not a single college from Telangana made it to the list of top-100 colleges. Compared to this, Tamil Nadu had 38 colleges in the list, Kerala had 17 and Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh had three and two colleges respectively.

Focus needed on quality  

Experts are of the opinion that cutting down the number of seats in private degree colleges will improve quality of education. Former Vice Chairman of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) Prof Sankasala Mallesh said, “While there are about 4 lakh seats available in degree colleges across the State, the requirement is just about 2 lakh seats. As a result there is unhealthy competition among the private degree colleges. Some colleges are even resorting to promises like the student does not have to come to college if they take admission there.”

It may be mentioned here that last year, of the 4.07 lakh seats available in about 1,090 degree colleges that were part of Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) for admissions, almost 2.15 lakh seats went vacant even after four phases of counselling. Lack of implementation of strict quality control measures in degree colleges by universities which provide affiliation like Osmania University (OU), Kakatiya University (KU) and MG University is a major drawback.

Why specialised courses are vanishing

As per Collectorate of Collegiate Education, there are about 274 courses available in degree colleges across the State. However, only a handful of courses that have been in existence since ages are being provided by most of the colleges, whereas colleges providing courses with specialised combinations are rare. For example while regular courses are provided by 1,186, 806 and 1,003 colleges in the state, courses with specialised combinations like B.A.(Computer Applications-Economics-Political Science), B.Com(Tax Procedures and Practices)are being provided by just 53, 13, 133 and 44 colleges. “Colleges offering courses which have unconventional combination are rare because they can be offered only by colleges which have good infrastructure. Moreover, there is a lack of awareness about courses among students as well,” Prof Battu Satyanarayana, President of OU Teachers Association said.

2.15l seats went vacant  in 2017

Last year, of the 4.07 lakh seats available in about 1,090 degree colleges that were part of Degree Online Services, Telangana for admissions, almost 2.15 lakh seats went vacant even after four phases of counselling. Lack of strict quality control measures in degree colleges by universities which provide affiliation like OU, KU & MG University is a major drawback

