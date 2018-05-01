Home States Telangana

Telangana land records official held for taking bribe of Rs 60,000 from retired army man

The Anti Corruption Bureau officials on Monday arrested Vikarabad district survey and land records assistant director for accepting bribe amount of Rs 60,000.

Published: 01st May 2018 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2018 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

A cashier displays the new 2000 Indian rupee banknotes inside a bank in Jammu, November 15, 2016. (Photo | Reuters)

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Anti Corruption Bureau officials on Monday arrested Vikarabad district survey and land records assistant director for accepting bribe amount of Rs 60,000 from a retired army man for processing the sanction of his 4.5 acre land that is allotted by the government.

The accused officer is N Sadasivudu. ACB officials caught the accused officer red-handed at his office when he demanded and accepted the bribe amount from Srinivas Reddy, an ex-army personnel for processing the sanction of his 4.5 acres land allotted by government to the retired army personnel. The complainant M Srinivas Reddy said the state government allotted land of 18 acres to three retired army men including him in 2007.

“Navipet mandal revenue officials conducted survey by mandal surveyor Sudhakar after he forcibly demanded bribe of `60,000 and accepted it by issuing documents allotting 4.5 acres each to trio,’’ Reddy said. Later, it came to light that the mandal surveyor done wrong survey in allotting 2.5 acre to each retired army men than 4.5 acre to each person. To make corrections, the trio applied for district survey and land records officials by meeting Sadasivudu who demanded bribe.

TAGS
Anti Corruption Bureau bribe
