Government to make Telugu compulsory in educational institutions this year

According to a notification issued by the State government here on Tuesday, the Telangana (Compulsory Teaching and Learning of Telugu in Schools) Act, 2018 will come into force from April 2.

Published: 02nd May 2018 03:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2018 03:31 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: According to a notification issued by the State government here on Tuesday, the Telangana (Compulsory Teaching and Learning of Telugu in Schools) Act, 2018 will come into force from April 2.

The State government will implement the compulsory Telugu in all educational institutions from the academic year 2018-19. However, it has been preparing different Telugu text books for non-Telugu speaking students. The government entrusted the responsibility of preparing different text books with the Telugu University and Telangana Sahithya Akademi. Two different Telugu text books for regular Telugu students and those who start studying Telugu from this year in elementary, upper primary and high schools will be prepared, according to official sources.

According to the orders issued by school education special chief secretary Ranjeev R Acharya, the Governor appointed April 2 as the date on which the provisions of the compulsory Telugu shall come into force. The State Legislative Assembly adopted a Bill in the recent session making Telugu a compulsory language up to SCC in State and Central schools.

