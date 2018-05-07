Kodandaram’s Telangana Jana Samithi invites youth to contest Gram Panchayat polls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) floated by M Kodandaram has decided to test its electoral luck by contesting the ensuing Gram Panchayat polls. Further, Kodandaram, who is claiming that his party would establish new traditions in politics, invited educated youth, who have the urge to develop villages, to apply for contesting the ensuing panchayat polls as the candidates of the new political outfit. The pro forma of application form is available in the TJS website for aspiring sarpanches.

A committee headed by Kodandaram will scrutinise the applications and pick the suitable candidates to contest the polls, even though gram panchayat polls are held on non-party basis.“The TJS is starting its political journey from the ensuing local body polls. The situation of villages in the State has not changed even after the formation of the new State. Many of the villages across the State still do not have basic amenities and infrastructure facilities. The TRS government is not taking any measures to develop infrastructure in villages,” Kodandaram said.

Hence, according to the TJS chief, the new political party has decided to change the traditional political system from village level itself. As part of this, the TJS had decided to adopt a novel method to encourage educated youth in villages to take political plunge to develop their own village, by contesting the ensuing village panchayat polls. “Instead of fielding leaders who have money power, the TJS has decided to back the educated youth who have passion to develop villages.

The party will support such youngsters to contest the village panchayat polls. Those who are ready to serve the people of their respective villages can send their application to TJS. Our party is ready to provide them opportunity,” the TJS leadership stated in its website http://www.telanganajanasamithiparty.org/.The candidates have been asked to write about their contribution to the Telangana movement, besides mentioning about their experience in social service in the application form. They have also been advised to explain about their plan to develop the respective village for which they want to become a sarpanch.