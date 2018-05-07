Regional Ring Road to pass through 125 villages, link three major Telangana highways

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways, Nitin Gadkari, giving green signal to the Hyderabad Regional Ring Road (RRR) by sanctioning Rs 5,500 cr, the RRR is expected to take off soon. The RRR, which is around 300 km with 60 metres width ,is proposed to strengthen the existing roads. It connects the major National Highways like NH-9, NH-7 and NH-202 and once it is operational, those residing on the outskirts of the city need not travel to the city to get on the highways.

The RRR project corridor is divided into four quadrants with reference to the crossing points of National Highways. North East Quadrant: Tupran (NH- 44) to Malkapur (NH - 65) with a length of 93.65 km. South East Quadrant covers Malkapur (NH - 65) to Shadnagar (NH - 44) with a length of 78.150 km.

The South West Quadrant covers Shadnagar (NH - 44) to Koulampet (NH - 65) with 68.150 km while North West Quadrant passes from Koulampet (NH - 65) to Tupran (NH - 44) with 50 km. The RRR connects Ibrahimpatnam, Bibinagar, Bommalaramam, Mulugu, Kothur, Malkapur, Shadnagar, Warangal, Toopran, Dunti, Shivampet, Narsapur, Daulatabad, Isamilapet, Eddumailaramam, Shankarapply, Chevella, Tadlapalle, Shahbad, Farooq Nagar, Kothiyal, Gundlaguda and Rachlur etc. It passes through 125 villages all along the alignment. There are about 25 spinal roads connecting ORR to RRR.

These include 10 National and State Highway roads and the remaining are new spinal roads and these will provide connectivity from ORR to RRR. The cost of the project is around Rs 2,500 crore for two lane carriageway and around Rs 5,000 crore for four lane carriageway, which also includes land acquisition cost.

The RRR passes through the existing road on five Reserve Forest areas which requires widening. They include Mulugu (1.700 km), Muduchintalapally (1.100 km), Kothiyal (0.600 km), Kappa Pahad (2 km) and Narsapur (4.300 km). It passes through four level crossings near Brahmanpally, Shankarpally, Lingareddyguda and Pagidipally.The RRR was envisaged for decentralised growth of the city and proposed to develop multiple sub nuclei centres around Hyderabad.