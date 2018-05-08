Telangana Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao review sparks rumours of a turmoil

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Fuelling speculations on the future “developments” that may be witnessed on the political landscape of the two Telugu-speaking States in the coming days, the infamous cash-for-vote case in which Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP boss N Chandrababu Naidu faced allegations has come to the limelight once again. The case, which had created political tremors in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh way back in 2015 and was later almost forgotten, was reviewed by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao here on Monday.

According to sources, during the review, the Chief Minister enquired about the progress of the probe into the case, besides going through the forensic report with regard to the voice samples of Naidu in the case.

“The Supreme Court had earlier directed the TS government to file a counter with regard to a Public Interest Litigation case filed by YSRC MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy seeking CBI probe into the case. We have so far not filed the counter. During the review, KCR has been briefed about the progress of the case so as to file a counter,” sources told Express.

DGP M Mahendar Reddy, ACB DG J Purnachandra Rao and other officials were present at the meeting. Interestingly, AK Khan, State government advisor on minority affairs, who was heading the ACB at the time of the scam, was also present in the meeting. Hence, the meeting assumed significance.

Political circles were agog on what transpired during the meeting as its happened exactly a day after KCR had met Governor ESL Narasimhan here on Sunday. Further, this development took place against the backdrop of high decibel verbal war between TDP and BJP in AP over the implementation of bifurcation promises. As elections are just one year away, there are speculations that the case might take interesting turn as it is being reviewed again after three years.

In fact, in last February, Jerusalem Mathai (known as Mathaiah), who was A-4 in the case, filed a petition in the Supreme Court, saying that he was ready to turn as approver to place all facts before the apex court with regard to the case. Mathaiah in his affidavit said he had not met TRS (nominated) MLA in Telangana Assembly, Stephenson, to ask him to resort to cross-voting in the MLC elections in favour of opposition party, TDP, as was alleged by the TS ACB.

Why the sudden interest?

As KCR reviewed the case the day when AP govt held the meeting of Southern finance ministers, it triggered political tremors on what might happen in the coming days with regard to the progress of the probe into the case.