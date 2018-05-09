Home States Telangana

85.9 per cent of farmers in Telangana are marginal

Small farmers having less than 5 acres of land possess 55.45 per cent of the agricultural land holdings in the State.

Published: 09th May 2018 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2018 04:29 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers spraying pesticides in a field. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Statistics available with agriculture department shows that around 85.86 per cent farmers in Telangana are marginal farmers. Small farmers having less than 5 acres of land possess 55.45 per cent of the agricultural land holdings in the State. Officials stated that Rythu Bandhu scheme, which will give `4,000 per acre to farmers, would mostly benefit marginal and small farmers.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday on the arrangements made for the Rythu Bandhu Scheme to be launched by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Huzurabad on May 10, Deputy Chief Minister (Revenue) Mohammad Mahmood Ali and Rashtra Rythu Samanvaya Samithi chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy said that village, mandal and district Rythu Samanvaya Samithi members would help the official teams in distribution of cheques and Pattadar passbooks.

The Deputy CM also refuted allegations of fraud in printing of Pattadar passbooks levelled by Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president N Uttam Kumar Reddy. “The total cost of printing Pattadar passbooks is `90 crore. How will a fraud of `85 crore take place?” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana farmers

Comments

More from this section

Telangana: Three NREGA workers killed as mound of mud caves in

20 districts in Telangana, 3 districts in Andhra Pradesh to get piped natural gas soon

Not our DOST! Telangana private colleges go to court

IPL2018
Videos
Border Road Organisation conducts snow clearing operation at Baralacha Pass
Police arrest two Naxals in Chhattigarh’s Dantewada
Gallery
Government employees and teachers arriving in Chennai to take part in the plan to lay siege on the State secretariat urging the government to fulfil their demands, have been arrested by police personnel at various entry points to city including Vandalur and Koyambedu bus terminus from early morning today. (Express Photo | P Jawahar)
Government employees and teachers arrested in Chennai ahead of protest march at Tamil Nadu secretariat
Divine designs floated up the red carpet at Monday's religion-themed Met Gala in shimmering golds, reds and fuchsia, in crowns and in crosses, and even a pair of giant wings. The annual fundraising fete in New York brings out Hollywood's elite for an even
IN PHOTOS | Hollywood who's who rock the Met Gala red carpet with Catholic-themed fashion