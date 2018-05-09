85.9 per cent of farmers in Telangana are marginal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Statistics available with agriculture department shows that around 85.86 per cent farmers in Telangana are marginal farmers. Small farmers having less than 5 acres of land possess 55.45 per cent of the agricultural land holdings in the State. Officials stated that Rythu Bandhu scheme, which will give `4,000 per acre to farmers, would mostly benefit marginal and small farmers.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday on the arrangements made for the Rythu Bandhu Scheme to be launched by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Huzurabad on May 10, Deputy Chief Minister (Revenue) Mohammad Mahmood Ali and Rashtra Rythu Samanvaya Samithi chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy said that village, mandal and district Rythu Samanvaya Samithi members would help the official teams in distribution of cheques and Pattadar passbooks.

The Deputy CM also refuted allegations of fraud in printing of Pattadar passbooks levelled by Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president N Uttam Kumar Reddy. “The total cost of printing Pattadar passbooks is `90 crore. How will a fraud of `85 crore take place?” he said.