Not our DOST! Telangana private colleges go to court

Opposing the guidelines of the Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) 2018, 19 private degree college in the city have dragged it to the Court.

Published: 09th May 2018 04:43 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Opposing the guidelines of the Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) 2018, 19 private degree college in the city have dragged it to the Court. Currently, in its third edition, over 30 colleges have approached the court over reservations or demanding a review of its guidelines. This year too the colleges have demanded that seats that are left over post the final round of counselling, should be handed over to the college who should be allowed to fill these by themselves.

“This is how it happens in all professional degrees admission and this is the third year that we have placed this demands before the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE),” said Dr Nagaiah president, private Degree College Association. Private degree colleges have also raised the objection to the extremely low fee structure -- `5,500 for Bachelor of Arts courses, `8,000 for BCom and `9,000 - `10,000 for B Com Computers. “This is making it difficult for us to provide facilities to the students. Further, the reimbursement for the last academic year is pending.

The government is mum on that,” added  Laxma Reddy, president, Aspire, an association of private unaided educational institutions. Taking a cue from last year when nearly 7,000 students could not get admission in any college as they could not register for DOST, this year, DOST will allow students to register themselves post the second round of counselling.

Meanwhile, Prof R Limbadri, DOST convenor told Express that there was no question of allowing spot admission. “There are over 2 lakh students and 4 lakh seats so there are enough seats for everyone. Students just have to exercise options as per their merits. Also allowing spot admissions would mean that students, particularly in rural areas, will not be able to avail scholarship. So it’s better we only conduct all admissions.”

DOST admission schedule
10-26 may:
Web options
4 June:
First list of seat allotment  
5-14 June:
Second round of
web options
19 June :
seat allotment
20-27 June:
Third phase of web counselling and final registration
30 June :  
Seat allotment of the third list
3 July: Classes commence

