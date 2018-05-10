Home States Telangana

Telangana will place order for 500 electric buses: CM Chandrasekhar Rao

China-based Build Your Dreams (BYD) Company Limited has expressed its willingness to start their electrical vehicle manufacturing unit in Hyderabad.

Published: 10th May 2018 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 03:25 AM   |  A+A-

CM K Chandrasekhar Rao in an electric bus in Hyderabad on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: China-based Build Your Dreams (BYD) Company Limited has expressed its willingness to start their electrical vehicle manufacturing unit in Hyderabad. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao welcomed them and stated that the State government would place an order for 500 electrical buses in the first phase.

BYD Company Ltd is the world’s largest electric vehicle manufacturer in both consumer electric and commercial/industrial vehicles. When the representatives of BYD called on the CM at Pragathi Bhavan on Wednesday, Rao said there was every need to encourage 100 per cent usage of electric vehicles in order to make Hyderabad a pollution-free city.

The CM said usage of electrical vehicles up to 100 per cent would be implemented in Hyderabad in a phased manner. Electric vehicles would be introduced in GHMC and TSRTC. Besides, private institutions would also be encouraged to use electric vehicles in a big way.

The Chinese delegation told Rao that they intended to establish their factory and production unit in Hyderabad to manufacture electric vehicles which run on battery. Rao expressed happiness over this and said that the State government would extend all the help required to them. Rao said that the pollution due to vehicular pollution was increasing every day in cities and towns.

Transport Minister P Mahender Reddy, BYD General Manager Liu Xueliang, Executive Director Zhang Jie and others were present during the discussions.

CM IN ELECTRIC BUS

Rao also had a brief journey in the electric bus designed and developed by BYD and appreciated them. He said the quality and standards of the bus were excellent and added that it was highly convenient for a comfortable journey as well as for a pollution-free atmosphere.

The BYD representatives told Rao that once charged, the vehicles would be able to travel for 300 km to 400 km. The charge of the electric bus would be over in three hours, they explained. They informed Rao that along with electric buses, they also manufacture electric cars.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
electrical vehicle electric bus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Telangana Sub Inspector suspended for detaining elderly couple

Pictures of Telangana Road Transport Authority papers with bribe breaks the internet

Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao to launch input subsidy scheme; will rythus become TRS bandhus?

IPL2018
Videos
'Ugly' selfies banned on Cannes red carpet
Two killed, 22 injured in road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri
Gallery
The big fat wedding of the fashion diva, actor Sonam Kapoor and her longtime beau Anand Ahuja had its blast which followed a Sangeet, Wedding and finally a Reception. Here's a look at Sonam's reception of what your favourite star wore for the big occasion
Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception: A look at what your favourite star wore during the bash
Off a northern Arizona highway surrounded by pastel-colored desert is one of the starkest examples of drought's grip on the American Southwest: Dozens of dead horses surrounded by cracked earth, swirling dust and a ribbon of water that couldn't quench their thirst. (Photo | AP)
Dozens of wild horses found dead amid Southwest drought in Arizona