Telangana will place order for 500 electric buses: CM Chandrasekhar Rao

HYDERABAD: China-based Build Your Dreams (BYD) Company Limited has expressed its willingness to start their electrical vehicle manufacturing unit in Hyderabad. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao welcomed them and stated that the State government would place an order for 500 electrical buses in the first phase.

BYD Company Ltd is the world’s largest electric vehicle manufacturer in both consumer electric and commercial/industrial vehicles. When the representatives of BYD called on the CM at Pragathi Bhavan on Wednesday, Rao said there was every need to encourage 100 per cent usage of electric vehicles in order to make Hyderabad a pollution-free city.

The CM said usage of electrical vehicles up to 100 per cent would be implemented in Hyderabad in a phased manner. Electric vehicles would be introduced in GHMC and TSRTC. Besides, private institutions would also be encouraged to use electric vehicles in a big way.

The Chinese delegation told Rao that they intended to establish their factory and production unit in Hyderabad to manufacture electric vehicles which run on battery. Rao expressed happiness over this and said that the State government would extend all the help required to them. Rao said that the pollution due to vehicular pollution was increasing every day in cities and towns.

Transport Minister P Mahender Reddy, BYD General Manager Liu Xueliang, Executive Director Zhang Jie and others were present during the discussions.

CM IN ELECTRIC BUS

Rao also had a brief journey in the electric bus designed and developed by BYD and appreciated them. He said the quality and standards of the bus were excellent and added that it was highly convenient for a comfortable journey as well as for a pollution-free atmosphere.

The BYD representatives told Rao that once charged, the vehicles would be able to travel for 300 km to 400 km. The charge of the electric bus would be over in three hours, they explained. They informed Rao that along with electric buses, they also manufacture electric cars.