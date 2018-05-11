Home States Telangana

Telangana government’s housing scheme for poor sails smooth

As against the sanctioned 2,74,116 houses, tenders have been invited for 2,24,129 2BHK houses across the State, including GHMC areas.

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government, it seems, has made a headway in the construction of 2BHK houses. As against the sanctioned 2,74,116 houses, tenders have been invited for 2,24,129 2BHK houses across the State, including GHMC areas. Of this, construction of 1.56 lakh 2BHK houses was started already, according to the official figures available up to April 20. The progress of tendering is reportedly good in all 31 districts.

In GHMC area, the tenders were finalised for all the one lakh 2BHK houses. Out of which, the construction of 95,531 houses has commenced.After struggling for almost two years for the launch of 2BHK houses, the State government finally found some contractors who could file tenders for the scheme. Over the past couple of years, the government, barring in a few Assembly  constituencies like Siddipet, was finding it difficult to take up construction of the houses as no contractors came forward. The contractors contended that the unit cost fixed by the government is not feasible for them to take up construction in view of the high cement and steel prices.

The State government officials negotiated with the cement and steel manufacturing companies for supply of the materials at a reasonable price. The Roads and Buildings officials too chipped in initial days and convinced the contractors engaged in R&B works to take up the construction of 2BHK houses. 

If the tenders were finalised and the construction was started, it would take around eight months for the completion of the houses. Official sources averred that before 2019 elections, all the 2BHK houses would be completed. However, sources said that the progress of 2BHK houses was good where the local Ministers and MLAs took keen interest.

