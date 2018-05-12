Home States Telangana

Man rapes daughter to take revenge on his first wife in Telangana

The 22-year-old was offered water laced with sedatives and she was raped in a car by her father and his friends.

Published: 12th May 2018 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 04:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In yet another shocking case, a man allegedly raped his daughter along with his friend reportedly to take revenge on his first wife. She was offered water laced with sedatives and raped in a car. Jawaharnagar police arrested the accused and remanded them to judicial custody based on a complaint lodged by the victim with Rachakonda SHE Teams. The alleged incident happened on April 12. The survivor, a 22-year-old woman, had been to the Jawaharnagar police station seeking help in solving issues between her father and his second wife.

After talking to the police, the girl’s father took her with him and gave her a bottle of water to drink following which she became unconscious. “When she woke up around 9 pm, she found herself in the rear seat of a car. Her father and his friend were sitting in the front. Her clothes were dishevelled and she was bleeding. When she questioned, her father threatened her and asked her to remain calm,” said the police. Later, the girl approached SHE Teams and a case was registered. The father and his friend have been remanded to judicial custody.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SHE Team rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh form panel on transfer of teachers

Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao to work on new economic, governance model

Telangana MP requests CM Chandrasekhar Rao to set up Balamitra courts

IPL2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose only
Why the long face? Horses remember human emotions: Scientists
Image used for representational purpose
U.S. 'net neutrality' rules to end
Gallery
The season is not just all about heat waves, soaring temperature or diseases. But summer gives us those moments which we cannot have in any other season. The ripen delicious mango, holiday plans, cool windy evenings and most importantly the chilled cool d
The story of Summer in pictures
Lucasfilm brought the biggest party in the galaxy to Hollywood on Thursday as rapt devotees gathered under the Millennium Falcon for the world premiere of the latest 'Star Wars' spin-off.
IN PICTURES | Solo: A Star Wars Story's premiere in Hollywood