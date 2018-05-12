Man rapes daughter to take revenge on his first wife in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In yet another shocking case, a man allegedly raped his daughter along with his friend reportedly to take revenge on his first wife. She was offered water laced with sedatives and raped in a car. Jawaharnagar police arrested the accused and remanded them to judicial custody based on a complaint lodged by the victim with Rachakonda SHE Teams. The alleged incident happened on April 12. The survivor, a 22-year-old woman, had been to the Jawaharnagar police station seeking help in solving issues between her father and his second wife.

After talking to the police, the girl’s father took her with him and gave her a bottle of water to drink following which she became unconscious. “When she woke up around 9 pm, she found herself in the rear seat of a car. Her father and his friend were sitting in the front. Her clothes were dishevelled and she was bleeding. When she questioned, her father threatened her and asked her to remain calm,” said the police. Later, the girl approached SHE Teams and a case was registered. The father and his friend have been remanded to judicial custody.