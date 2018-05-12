Home States Telangana

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh form panel on transfer of teachers

The decision was taken at a meeting held by the chief secretaries of the two states

CR Kamalanathan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A two-member committee of AP and TS officials was formed on Friday to look into the requests of teachers working in Telangana for migration to Andhra Pradesh. The decision was taken at a meeting held by the chief secretaries of the two states, Dinesh Kumar (AP) and SK Joshi (TS), at Rail Bhavan here. 

Though a large number of teachers working in Telangana were interested to migrate to Andhra Pradesh, the rules do not allow it. If a mathematics teacher wants to move to Andhra Pradesh, a mathematics teacher working in AP should come to Telangana on mutual agreement. But teachers working in TS and wishing to move to AP are not finding teachers of the same subject in AP willing to shift to TS. 

“To circumvent this problem, we have discussed the possibility of mutual transfers of teachers of different subjects. If a mathematics teacher in TS wants to go to AP, can a science or social studies teacher be transferred to TS in his place was discussed by the chief secretaries. A two-member committee was formed with the secretaries of  the states reorganisation department K Ramakrisha Rao (TS) and L Premchandra Reddy (AP). The committee will consult officials of education department to suggest a way-out,” sources said.

Several AP-origin persons were recruited as teachers in Telangana under non-local quota in the undivided state of Andhra Pradesh. Now, they want to go back to the place of their origin. TS teachers organisations are of the opinion that if AP-origin teachers are transferred to AP, unemployed TS youth can fill the vacancies locally. 

But, as per the existing rules, mutual transfer of employees is allowed in the same cadre and for the same subject of teaching. Sources say that even if both the state governments allow transfer of teachers of different subjects, AP-origin teachers working in Telangana will not be able to find many teachers willing to come to TS from AP.  Both the chief secretaries wanted SR department secretaries Premchandra Reddy and Ramakrishan Rao to sit together frequently and sort out the issues with regard to the mutual transfer of employees in other departments too.  

The meeting also discussed financial issues. “Even after the bifurcation, the central government allotted the entire funds of centrally-sponsored schemes to AP. In some cases, AP or TS is paying the loan instalments or interest for the other state. We have discussed these issues too but could not find a solution,” the sources said.

With  regard to AP Bhavan in Delhi, though a committee was constituted to resolve the matter, it never held a meeting. The chief secretaries asked the committee to hold its first meeting. Both states decided to take High Court’s permission for allotment of around 600 deputy superintendents of police (DySPs) to TS and AP. 

Kamalanathan’s work lauded
The two chief secretaries recalled the services of CR Kamalanathan of the state advisory committee for smooth division of employees. They felt that thanks to Kamalanathan most of the issues of the employees were resolved in a short time. Even decades after bifurcation, the issues of employees of Bihar and Madhya Pradesh are still pending. But, here, more than 98 per cent of the workforce was bifurcated in a speedy manner, the officials felt.

