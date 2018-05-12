Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao says final decision on government employees demands on May 16
Chandrasekhar Rao today said a final decision on issues concerning government employees, teachers and others would be taken on May 16 after discussions with the staff associations.
Published: 12th May 2018 12:34 AM | Last Updated: 12th May 2018 12:34 AM | A+A A-
Rao said this in a meeting with ministers and officials, a release from his office said.
The Cabinet sub-committee, which held discussions with employees' associations and teachers' associations, submitted its report to Rao, it said.
Rao asked state Finance Minister E Rajender,who heads the sub-committee, to hold talks with employees' associations of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) also and study the issues further.
Rao said he, along with sub-committee members and officials, would meet leaders of the associations on May 16 from 3 PM to 4 PM and announce decisions on their issues at 4 PM.
The issues of employees' associations include pay hike and other welfare measures.