Home States Telangana

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao says final decision on government employees demands on May 16

Chandrasekhar Rao today said a final decision on issues concerning government employees, teachers and others would be taken on May 16 after discussions with the staff associations.

Published: 12th May 2018 12:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 12:34 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao | PTI

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File | PTI)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao today said a final decision on issues concerning government employees, teachers and others would be taken on May 16 after discussions with the staff associations.

Rao said this in a meeting with ministers and officials, a release from his office said.

The Cabinet sub-committee, which held discussions with employees' associations and teachers' associations, submitted its report to Rao, it said.

Rao asked state Finance Minister E Rajender,who heads the sub-committee, to hold talks with employees' associations of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) also and study the issues further.

Rao said he, along with sub-committee members and officials, would meet leaders of the associations on May 16 from 3 PM to 4 PM and announce decisions on their issues at 4 PM.

The issues of employees' associations include pay hike and other welfare measures.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chandrasekhar Rao Telangana

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
death, murder,suicide

Girl student found dead at a resort in Hyderabad

Punctuality of trains has improved, claims South Central Railway GM Vinod Kumar Yadav

Telangana real estate fraud: State Commission upholds 62-yr jail term to realtor

IPL2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose only
Why the long face? Horses remember human emotions: Scientists
Image used for representational purpose
U.S. 'net neutrality' rules to end
Gallery
The season is not just all about heat waves, soaring temperature or diseases. But summer gives us those moments which we cannot have in any other season. The ripen delicious mango, holiday plans, cool windy evenings and most importantly the chilled cool d
The story of Summer in pictures
Lucasfilm brought the biggest party in the galaxy to Hollywood on Thursday as rapt devotees gathered under the Millennium Falcon for the world premiere of the latest 'Star Wars' spin-off.
IN PICTURES | Solo: A Star Wars Story's premiere in Hollywood