Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao says final decision on government employees demands on May 16

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao today said a final decision on issues concerning government employees, teachers and others would be taken on May 16 after discussions with the staff associations.

Rao said this in a meeting with ministers and officials, a release from his office said.

The Cabinet sub-committee, which held discussions with employees' associations and teachers' associations, submitted its report to Rao, it said.

Rao asked state Finance Minister E Rajender,who heads the sub-committee, to hold talks with employees' associations of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) also and study the issues further.

Rao said he, along with sub-committee members and officials, would meet leaders of the associations on May 16 from 3 PM to 4 PM and announce decisions on their issues at 4 PM.

The issues of employees' associations include pay hike and other welfare measures.