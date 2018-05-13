Home States Telangana

Telangana Reddys' demand 10 per cent reservation in education

The Telangana Reddy Association Joint Action Committee organised Karimnagar Reddys’ Kadhanabheri meeting at SRR college grounds in Karimnagar city on Saturday.

KARIMNAGAR:  The Telangana Reddy Association Joint Action Committee organised Karimnagar Reddys’ Kadhanabheri meeting at SRR college grounds in Karimnagar city on Saturday. A large number of committee members congregated to achieve their demands. Reddy Association JAC state president Anugu Santhosh Reddy demanded that the government should constitute a Reddy Corporation by allocating Rs 1,000 crore, residential schools for Reddys, pension of Rs 3000 to farmers who crossed 50 years. 

Association members also demanded that 10 per cent reservations in education and employment and constitution of special committee to study the living condition of Reddys. BJP vice president Gujjula Ramakrishna Reddy was present.

