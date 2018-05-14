Home States Telangana

Most civil services aspirants of Telangana opt for Geography

The decision to stop the Bachelor of Arts(BA) course in History-Geography-Mass Communication and Journalism course at Nagarjuna Government College in Nalgonda has come as a shocker for many.

Published: 14th May 2018 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2018 04:42 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The decision by Commissionerate of Collegiate Education to stop the Bachelor of Arts(BA) course in History-Geography-Mass Communication and Journalism course at Nagarjuna Government College in Nalgonda has come as a shocker for many. It was the only government degree college in Telangana that used to offer Geography in UG.

M Vigneshwar, lecturer of Geography at NG College said, “The course, which was started in 1998 was in much demand from students and every year and all the 60 seats used to be completely filled. Geography subject is chosen by many aspirants of civil services, and ours was the only government degree college that used to offer the course.” 

He added, “Not everyone can go and take admissions in college located in and around Hyderabad. That too apart from two Osmania University constituent colleges all other colleges which offer course at undergraduate level are private colleges which will charge much higher fees.” Official of the Commissionerate of Collegiate Education(CCE) said, “A committee formed by CCE to look into restructuring of courses decided to set up a specialized centre in Hyderabad where Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) on various specialized subjects like Geography, Mass Communication and Psychology will be developed. Once the centre is set up and the MOOCs are ready, the respective subjects will be offered. Till then it was decided to stop such courses in government degree colleges.”

Civil services Geography

