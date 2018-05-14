Home States Telangana

Mumbai police raid house of former history-sheeter in Hyderabad

Sleuths of Mumbai Crime Branch searched the home of a city-based former history-sheeter and function hall owner Sheikh Waheed on Sunday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sleuths of Mumbai Crime Branch searched the home of a city-based former history-sheeter and function hall owner Sheikh Waheed on Sunday. According to authorities, Waheed was arrested on May 5 by Mumbai police for allegedly possessing a country-made weapon and bullets. He was produced before a local court there and then brought to Hyderabad on Sunday for further investigation. However, the police have not found anything from his residence here.

The Mumbai Crime Branch police interacted with the South Zone police and collected details of accused and his criminal antecedents. Waheed was earlier accused in incidents of communal flare up in Saidabad and Madannapet police limits several years ago, and acquitted later on. Police had maintained a history sheet against him which was cancelled in 2015.  “At around 11 am, Mumbai police started search at Waheed’s home with support from local police,” D Nagesh, inspector of Madannapet PS said.

The Mumbai police had earlier kept close watch on an Uttar Pradesh native Anand, and nabbed him for selling country-made weapons in Mumbai for Rs 40,000. On questioning, he reportedly revealed name of Waheed, following which police trapped Waheed in a similar deal for bullets on May 5.

“Based on court directions, the Mumbai Crime Branch police took custody of Hyderabad based accused Waheed. As the accused informed the police that the Hyderabad police had maintained history sheet against him for indulging in communal violence in Old City, the Mumbai police brought the accused to the city and conducted searches,’’ police officials here said. After searches, the police team shifted the accused to Mumbai for further investigation.   

Hyderabad police in 2015 had dropped the history sheet against Waheed based on good conduct.
Following the latest development where Waheed is now charged with purchase and possession of a weapon illegally in Mumbai, the city police will re-open history sheet on the accused.

