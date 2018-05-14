Will cut tongues of critics: Telangana finance minister Etela Rajender

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR/NALGONDA: TRS has stepped up its verbal war against fault-finders of the Rythu Bandhu scheme, particularly Congress and BJP leaders. The party seems to have decided to go offensively against its political rivals, instead of adopting defensive attitude. Proving this, with each passing day, ministers and TRS leaders are sharpening their verbal attack against Rythu Bandhu critics.

A day after energy minister G Jagadish Reddy had commented that critics of Rythu Bandhu be thrashed with footwear, finance minister Etela Rajender on Sunday warned BJP and Congress leaders, who were criticising the investment support scheme, that he would cut the tongues of such leaders. “It’s highly deplorable that some of the BJP leaders claimed that farmers were consuming liquor with the money given under the Rythu Bandhu scheme. By making such irresponsible comments, leaders belonging to opposition parties are insulting the ryots in State. If BJP leaders continue to make such comments, I will cut BJP leaders tongues,” he warned.

Likewise, Jagadish Reddy on Sunday said all those leaders who criticise Rythu Bandhu should be branded with a boiling ploughshare. “The faultfinders of this welfare scheme will be branded with a heated main cutting blade of a plough. Then only they will stop making such comments that farmers are using the Rythu Bandhu money for purchasing alcohol,” Reddy said.