Home States Telangana

Will cut tongues of critics: Telangana finance minister Etela Rajender

TRS has stepped up its verbal war against fault-finders of the Rythu Bandhu scheme, particularly Congress and BJP leaders.

Published: 14th May 2018 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2018 03:56 AM   |  A+A-

Finance minister Etela Rajender handing over Rythu Bandhu cheque to a farmer in Karimnagar district on Sunday | Express photo

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR/NALGONDA: TRS has stepped up its verbal war against fault-finders of the Rythu Bandhu scheme, particularly Congress and BJP leaders. The party seems to have decided to go offensively against its political rivals, instead of adopting defensive attitude. Proving this, with each passing day, ministers and TRS leaders are sharpening their verbal attack against Rythu Bandhu critics.

A day after energy minister G Jagadish Reddy had commented that critics of Rythu Bandhu be thrashed with footwear, finance minister Etela Rajender on Sunday warned BJP and Congress leaders, who were criticising the investment support scheme, that he would cut the tongues of such leaders.  “It’s highly deplorable that some of the BJP leaders claimed that farmers were consuming liquor with the money given under the Rythu Bandhu scheme. By making such irresponsible comments, leaders belonging to opposition parties are insulting the ryots in State. If BJP leaders continue to make such comments, I will cut BJP leaders tongues,” he warned.

Likewise, Jagadish Reddy on Sunday said all those leaders who criticise Rythu Bandhu should be branded with a boiling ploughshare. “The faultfinders of this welfare scheme will be branded with a heated main cutting blade of a plough. Then only they will stop making such comments that farmers are using the Rythu Bandhu money for purchasing alcohol,” Reddy said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rythu Bandhu Etela Rajender

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Telangana’s only government leather institute struggles to sustain

TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy criticises KCR of cheating Singareni workers

TJAC will continue to work as watchdog in Telangana, says new chairman K Raghu

IPL2018
Videos
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma | Instagram
Virat Kohli 'uncomfortable' over scrutiny of personal life
Alia Bhatt | Instagram
Alia Bhatt’s summer ethnic trend
Gallery
Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram, the offshore patrol vessel that is going to be based at New Mangalore Port was formally welcomed on Sunday, 13 May 2018. (EPS | Rajesh Shetty Ballalbagh)
Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram welcomed at New Mangalore Port
Zohra Sehgal known as the oldest mother in Bollywood has even played Amitabh Bachchan's mother's role in Cheeni Kum. She has acted in movies like 'Cheeni Kum', 'K3G', 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' to name a few. (YouTube grab)
This Mother's Day remembering some of the iconic cine'maas'