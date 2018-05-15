Home States Telangana

BJP to start bus yatra across Telangana to play up Centre’s schemes

After the Congress, the BJP too decided to undertake a bus yatra across the State to prepare its cadres for the 2019 polls.

Published: 15th May 2018 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2018 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flags used for representational purpose only.(Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After the Congress, the BJP too decided to undertake a bus yatra across the State to prepare its cadres for the 2019 polls. The first phase of the yatra, to be held in June, will be organised in such a manner that it passes through 50 Assembly segments. This was disclosed by party state unit chief K Laxman. After meeting his party national president Amit Shah in New Delhi on Monday, Laxman said the saffron party will contest the 2019 polls in the State all alone. 

“As Karnataka Assembly polls are over, our party central leadership has begun concentrating on Telangana. Our Delhi bosses are firm on winning as many seats as possible in Telangana in the 2019 polls,” Laxman said.“We are preparing a report on the party’s strengths and weaknesses constituency-wise, depending on which our central leadership will formulate strategies for the ensuing polls,” he said, and disclosed that Amit Shah will tour the state in June. 

Laxman said the proposed Bus Yatra was aimed at publicising the Central government’s welfare schemes being implemented in the State. BJP leaders will also use the yatra to expose the failures and unfulfilled promises of the state government.

“During the yatra, we will publicise various welfare schemes being implemented by the Narendra Modi government. As the state government is not giving due credit to the Modi government for the schemes being implemented in the state with Central funds, we will publicise Modi’s schemes in the bus yatra extensively,” he said.

Shah meets state chiefs
BJP national president Amit Shah held a meeting with the heads of party units of all states in New Delhi on Monday. According to sources, during the meeting, which was attended by party TS chief K Laxman and new president of BJP’s Andhra Pradesh unit, Kanna Lakshminarayana, Shah made it clear that the party’s next target was the two Telugu-speaking states. Hence, heads of the party units of the two states were asked to get ready for accomplishing this task.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BJP bus yatra Telangana

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Three lakh pattadar passbooks with errors withdrawn from Telangana farmers

Congress will be lost in Rythu Bandhu tsunami: Telangana Irrigation Minister

Telangana government releases steel price adjustment orders

IPL2018
Videos
Ekta Kapoor  |Instagram
Ekta Kapoor slams International YouTuber for trolling
Palestinian protesters carry an injured man who was shot by Israeli troops during a deadly protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel | AP
Dozens killed in Gaza protests ahead of embassy opening
Gallery
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Britain prepares as the Royal Wedding day nears
Chennai Super Kings rode on opener Ambati Rayudu (100 not out) and Shane Watson (57) heroics to hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets here on Sunday and maintain their second spot in the Indian Premier League. | PTI
IPL: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson help Chennai Super Kings hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets