BJP to start bus yatra across Telangana to play up Centre’s schemes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After the Congress, the BJP too decided to undertake a bus yatra across the State to prepare its cadres for the 2019 polls. The first phase of the yatra, to be held in June, will be organised in such a manner that it passes through 50 Assembly segments. This was disclosed by party state unit chief K Laxman. After meeting his party national president Amit Shah in New Delhi on Monday, Laxman said the saffron party will contest the 2019 polls in the State all alone.

“As Karnataka Assembly polls are over, our party central leadership has begun concentrating on Telangana. Our Delhi bosses are firm on winning as many seats as possible in Telangana in the 2019 polls,” Laxman said.“We are preparing a report on the party’s strengths and weaknesses constituency-wise, depending on which our central leadership will formulate strategies for the ensuing polls,” he said, and disclosed that Amit Shah will tour the state in June.

Laxman said the proposed Bus Yatra was aimed at publicising the Central government’s welfare schemes being implemented in the State. BJP leaders will also use the yatra to expose the failures and unfulfilled promises of the state government.

“During the yatra, we will publicise various welfare schemes being implemented by the Narendra Modi government. As the state government is not giving due credit to the Modi government for the schemes being implemented in the state with Central funds, we will publicise Modi’s schemes in the bus yatra extensively,” he said.

Shah meets state chiefs

BJP national president Amit Shah held a meeting with the heads of party units of all states in New Delhi on Monday. According to sources, during the meeting, which was attended by party TS chief K Laxman and new president of BJP’s Andhra Pradesh unit, Kanna Lakshminarayana, Shah made it clear that the party’s next target was the two Telugu-speaking states. Hence, heads of the party units of the two states were asked to get ready for accomplishing this task.