Ghost from past: Skeletal remains of woman unravel murder, two arrested in Telangana

Almost a year after the skeletal remains of a woman were found inside an abandoned well, husband of the deceased and his father were arrested by police on Monday.

The remains were found in August 2017 at Mothkulagadda hamlet in Edulapally village on the city outskirts. Nandigama police of Cyberabad, however, could not trace the identity of the woman but stored her footwear and saree for investigation. 

The remains were found in August 2017 at Mothkulagadda hamlet in Edulapally village on the city outskirts. Nandigama police of Cyberabad, however, could not trace the identity of the woman but stored her footwear and saree for investigation. 

Recently, a police constable working in Nandigama police station received a tip off that a young woman who was working at a spinning mill had not been seen for a long time, and her husband, a taxi driver, was also missing. The police then started digging into the details of the missing woman and traced her mother Bollam Laxmi to Raapally village in Khammam. Laxmi, when asked about her daughter Rajeshwari, told the police that she did not contact her daughter since her marriage in June 2017. 

Rajeshwari (20) was working at a spinning mill in Edulapally. She fell in love with on Achigari Praveen (25), a taxi driver from the same village. Praveen was reportedly not interested to marry her as she was from another caste and wanted to sexually exploit her. Learning this, Rajeshwari and her mother reportedly pressured Praveen and got them both married during last week of June 2017.

Shadnagar ACP V Surender said, “Laxmi and her daughter were not on good terms, and the former did not bother to talk to her daughter in the last one year. After a police team met her, and she was shown the saree and footwear, she recognised them to be her daughter’s.”“Praveen was traced by the team and questioned. He confessed to having killed Rajeshwari with the help of his father by strangulating her,” said the ACP, adding that Praveen was not interested to marry Rajeshwari but agreed to it under pressure. 

“In order to eliminate her, he sought his father’s help. They dumped the body in an abandoned well,” said the ACP.Praveen and his father Jangaiah (55) were arrested and remanded to judicial custody on Monday by the Nandigama police.

