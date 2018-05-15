Three lakh pattadar passbooks with errors withdrawn from Telangana farmers

V V Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Revenue department officials have withdrawn around 3 lakh pattadar passbooks, which had mistakes, from distribution to farmers. Out of the 58 lakh-odd pattadar passbooks printed by the department, 3 lakh have been found to have errors such as wrong photo. “We have withdrawn those passbooks and decided not to distribute them to farmers. Even if any farmer, who has received passbook, finds mistakes in his passbook, that passbook too will be taken back by officials,” official sources said.

The 3 lakh passbooks, which have mistakes, will be corrected and reprinted. “We have ordered for printing of 1.05 lakh out of the 3 lakh books,” officials said. The mistakes were found in around 5.2 per cent of the passbooks. In such a massive exercise of printing at one go, 5 per cent mistakes are not alarming, they said. Asked about farmers living in other states or countries, the officials said that they did not prepare any guidelines for distribution of pattadar passbooks or cheques under Rythu Bandhu scheme. “We will think of such farmers in the second phase,” an official said.

Till Monday, the revenue department has distributed around 23 lakh passbooks across the state. “On May 10, we were able to distribute only 3 lakh passbooks. But, the distribution gained momentum from Sunday and now we are distributing around 8 lakh passbooks per day,” the officials said.

INSURANCE SCHEME

Sources in the agriculture department said that the proposed Rs 5 lakh insurance scheme for farmers would be finalised only after having a detailed meeting with CM K Chandrasekhar Rao.