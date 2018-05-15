Home States Telangana

Three lakh pattadar passbooks with errors withdrawn from Telangana farmers

Sources in the agriculture department said that the proposed Rs 5 lakh insurance scheme for farmers would be finalised only after having a detailed meeting with CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. 

Published: 15th May 2018 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2018 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By V V Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Revenue department officials have withdrawn around 3 lakh pattadar passbooks, which had mistakes, from distribution to farmers. Out of the 58 lakh-odd pattadar passbooks printed by the department, 3 lakh have been found to have errors such as wrong photo. “We have withdrawn those passbooks and decided not to distribute them to farmers. Even if any farmer, who has received passbook, finds mistakes in his passbook, that passbook too will be taken back by officials,” official sources said.

The 3 lakh passbooks, which have mistakes, will be corrected and reprinted. “We have ordered for printing of 1.05 lakh out of the 3 lakh books,” officials said. The mistakes were found in around 5.2 per cent of the passbooks. In such a massive exercise of printing at one go, 5 per cent mistakes are not alarming, they said. Asked about farmers living in other states or countries, the officials said that they did not prepare any guidelines for distribution of pattadar passbooks or cheques under Rythu Bandhu scheme. “We will think of such farmers in the second phase,” an official said. 

Till Monday, the revenue department has distributed around 23 lakh passbooks across the state. “On May 10, we were able to distribute only 3 lakh passbooks. But, the distribution gained momentum from Sunday and now we are distributing around 8 lakh passbooks per day,” the officials said. 

INSURANCE SCHEME
Sources in the agriculture department said that the proposed Rs 5 lakh insurance scheme for farmers would be finalised only after having a detailed meeting with CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
pattadar passbooks Telangana farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

BJP to start bus yatra across Telangana to play up Centre’s schemes

Congress will be lost in Rythu Bandhu tsunami: Telangana Irrigation Minister

Telangana government releases steel price adjustment orders

IPL2018
Videos
Ekta Kapoor  |Instagram
Ekta Kapoor slams International YouTuber for trolling
Palestinian protesters carry an injured man who was shot by Israeli troops during a deadly protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel | AP
Dozens killed in Gaza protests ahead of embassy opening
Gallery
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Britain prepares as the Royal Wedding day nears
Chennai Super Kings rode on opener Ambati Rayudu (100 not out) and Shane Watson (57) heroics to hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets here on Sunday and maintain their second spot in the Indian Premier League. | PTI
IPL: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson help Chennai Super Kings hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets