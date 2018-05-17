Now, a luxurious motorhome for Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao to campaign for 2019 polls

Mithun MK By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In all likelihood, it’s going to be a “motorhome” for chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao when he sets out to campaign for the upcoming elections next year. The bullet and mine-proof bus that the CM had wished to procure is likely to have additional features of a motorhome which automatically expands at the rear by one metre at press of a button. The minibus is expected to cost Rs 6.5 to Rs 7 crore and will have added security features.

The vehicle, a Finetze model from Pinnacle, will have elegant and luxurious interiors with a galore of features. As you enter the van, you are welcomed by a lavish lounge area. It will have a seating capacity of up to six passengers. The rear of the vehicle will have a private cabin with a sofa, which once expanded, converts into a full-size bedroom. The lounge area will also have a motorised convertible bed. The vehicle comfortably sleeps 4. The motorhome will also have an onboard washroom with sink, and the electromagnetic pump operated western closet.

On Tuesday night, Telangana Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) officials presented a model Recreational Vehicle (RV) to the CM. “The State government wants a bus that can make additional room for the chief minister to take rest. A standard RV motorhome will be 10 metres but the one extra metre will allow a bed or a small toilet that can be accommodated. The sample vehicle will have to be stationary when it is being expanded at the back,” TSRTC sources said.

It is, however, not known if the CM has approved the special feature. He is likely to convene a meeting with Intelligence Security Wing(ISW) officials who are in-charge of his safety and security. Keeping in view the heightened threat perception for the chief minister, the bus will be both bullet and bomb proof, the bus will also be equipped with WiFi, GPS tracking of the vehicle and other security features, said the TSRTC source.

The company, Pinnacle, based out of Madhya Pradesh was established in 2016. The model, Pinnacle Finetza, an expandable motorhome made its debut early this year. The tender inviting for technical components to enhance security features of the vehicle was opened on Tuesday and have so far received three bidders. The minibus is being procured for the chief minister to tour the state during 2019 election campaigns, said another TSRTC official who did not wish to be named.