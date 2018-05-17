Home States Telangana

Three-member Pay Revision Commission soon to look into demands of government staff: Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao held a five-hour-long discussion with representatives of various unions of State government employees.

Telangana CM KCR | File PTI

HYDERABAD:  Besides making several promises to resolve the pending demands of state government employees, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said Pay Revision Commission (PRC) in the State will be constituted in a couple of days to suggest hike in salaries of government staff.“Earlier PRC used to be set up with one-man commission. Now, we have decided to form a three-member commission to look into demands of  employees of various departments. The panel will be asked to submit its report five to six days prior to August 15,” he announced.  

Rao also announced that interim relief will be given to all the employees on June 2, the fourth anniversary of the State formation day. With the State entering the election year, the Chief Minister on Wednesday held a 5-hour-long discussion with representatives of various unions of the State government staff at Pragathi Bhavan here.  

Later, while addressing media late night, Rao lavished praises on the staff for their contribution to the statehood movement as well as reconstruction of Telangana State. He made it clear that his government would always adopt ‘employee- friendly’ policies and added that his government would examine every demand put forward by employees’ associations in a positive manner. 

“General transfers of employees have not been affected till now after formation of the new state. Hence, we have decided to take up general transfers. In order to facilitate transfer of staff in a transparent manner without giving scope to corruption, the government has resolved to formulate TS Employees’ Transfer Policy, soon. A three-member panel is being set up under the leadership of Special Chief Secretary Ajay Misra in this regard,” the Chief Minister stated at the gathering. 

He promised that the employees’ transfers will be done by July, when the gram panchayat elections are scheduled to be held across the state.Rao announced that draft proposals on new zonal system in the state will be kept for the  employees’ unions to examine.  Final proposals will be ratified by the State Cabinet. Later, the same will be sent for the approval of the President, he added.

Spl allowance for those working in remote areas
The CM said a special allowance would be given to employees who work in remote areas, hereafter and the amount of allowance would depend on the location of the area. He further said the Leave Travel Concession would be released to staff without submitting tickets. Compassionate appointments would also be made.

