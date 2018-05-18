Home States Telangana

Dasara has come early due to Rythu Bandhu: Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao

Minister KT Rama Rao said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was firm on ensuring that the fruits of this unique scheme reached every farmer in the state.

KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hitting back at the Congress leaders who were picking holes in Rythu Bandhu scheme, IT Minister KT Rama Rao said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was firm on ensuring that the fruits of this unique scheme reached every farmer in the state.

"As CM KCR himself is a farmer, he has introduced this novel welfare scheme aimed at providing `8,000 investment support per acre for each farmer in order to end the hardships of farmers. But, Congress leaders, who have done nothing for farmers during their previous regimes for 60 years, are now trying to criticise this good scheme. Despite Congress leaders' criticism, we will continue to distribute Rythu Bandhu cheques to farmers. We will also hand over Rythu Bandhu cheques to Congress leaders like K Jana Reddy and N Uttam Kumar Reddy by going to their houses," he said.

While addressing farmers, after distributing Rythu Bandhu cheques in Namapur of Musthabad mandal in Rajanna-Sircilla district on Thursday, the IT Minister hurled high voltage power punches at the opposition parties laced with Telangana Telugu words found in remote areas of the State.

KTR said he was completing ten years as an MLA. "In my decade long career as a legislator, I can confidently say that Rythu Bandhu is the first government programme which is getting an overwhelming response from people," he said. He said that after seeing the enthusiastic and positive response from farmers for the new welfare scheme, he was very happy.

"There is a festive atmosphere in the state following the introduction of Rythu Bandhu. Farmers in all the 12,000-odd villages are now celebrating the occasion by attending the programmes being organised to distribute cheques in large numbers. It appears as if Dasara festival has come six months in advance," he said.

Going ballistic at the Congress leaders, KTR said, "As all farmers are happy, Congress leaders are now worrying about their political future. Hence, they have started criticising even Rythu Bandhu, a first-of-its-kind scheme in the entire country. People should teach the Congress leaders a fitting lesson."

KTR bats for native lingo

Besides mentioning Telugu proverbs popular in Telangana region and using Telangana native idioms, KTR relied on words formed because of Urdu language's influence on Telugu in the region to drive home his point. Words like Yadikiraavadam (recollection), Soyaleka povadam (senselessness), Evallu Vachhindru (Who have come) and Gitlantiri (You said like that) are some of the Telangana Telugu terms nowadays regularly used by the young minister in his political speeches to strike a chord with the rural folk.

Congress leader praises Rythu Bandhu

Congress leader and Sarpanch of Solipeta village in Suryapet mandal, B Shobha Reddy, stunned her party cadres by lavishing praises on CM KCR for introducing Rythu Bandhu scheme for the welfare of farmers. While taking part in Rythu Bandhu cheques distribution programme, presided over by Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy, the Congress leader praised the CM to the skies. A video clipping of her speech has gone viral on social media.

