Telangana

Government proposes four zones for Telangana

The state government has proposed four zones for the Zonal System for employment and education purposes.

Published: 19th May 2018 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2018 04:09 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana CM KCR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The state government has proposed four zones for the Zonal System for employment and education purposes. The draft proposal will be circulated among the government employees for their views shortly, after which it will be placed before the Cabinet. Thereafter, the same will be sent for the assent of the President. 

After the formation of Telangana, the TRS government initially thought of scrapping the Zonal System. However, after a thorough study, the TRS government decided to continue it. After bifurcation of combined AP, the TS got only two zones. Now, the government has decided to reorganise the zones into four. 

Highlights of draft proposal
1. Definition of local candidate may suitably be amended by considering the period of study
2. Present two zones (Zone V and Zone VI) may be reorganised into four new zones 
3. Hyderabad will be subsumed into Zone-III, along with Malkajgiri and Rangareddy districts

