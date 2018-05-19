Inter admissions to begin May 21, but 200 colleges of Telangana yet to get affiliated

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has confirmed that admissions in Intermediate colleges will commence from May 21, the affiliation of more than 200 colleges is still pending with the Board, a majority of which are in the city. As many as 1,612 junior colleges across the states have been granted affiliation. As and when a college is granted affiliation, it is added to the list of the affiliated colleges uploaded on the TSBIE website. This process is likely to continue alongside the admission which is to be conducted in two phases. First phase starts from Monday and will continue till 30 June and classes will commence from June 1.

Since the affiliation process is going on, officials have requested parents and students to look up the college on the list prior to admission so as to avoid being cheated by colleges. “The delay in affiliation process is due to the ongoing supplementary examinations. Also, several colleges have deficiencies in their documentation and are awaiting new certifications. As and when they are submitted, we are clearing their affiliation,” said Jayaprada Bai, district intermediate education officer in Hyderabad. So far, of the 320 registered colleges in the district, only 170 are compliant with TSBIE norms.

A senior official from the Board told Express said that even colleges which have deficiency would eventually get the go ahead from the BIE officials, who are now in a hurry to wind up the process with just one working day left for the admission process.