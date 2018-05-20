Karnataka political drama brings Congress and TDP closer

JR Prasad By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Karnataka political episode seems to have made one-time arch rivals — the Congress and TDP — come closer in the run-up to the 2019 polls. True to a Telugu saying, which reads "Satruvu ku Satruvu Mitrudu" (one's foe's foe is a friend), the Congress and the yellow party dropped subtle hints that they were leaning towards each other soon after the resignation of BS Yeddyurappa from Karnataka Chief Minister's post. The TRS, meanwhile, maintained a "strategic silence" on the happenings in the neighbouring state.

While Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu commented that BJP's attempt to gain power through "unethical" practices had not yielded desired results and he felt that the saffron party's next target could be AP, Telangana Congress veteran V Hanumantha Rao alleged that BJP central leadership had been hatching a conspiracy to topple Naidu's government. Rao's comments assume significance as BJP leaders are alleging that there is a secret understanding between the TDP and Congress against the saffron party.

Against the backdrop of JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy's decision to invite AP CM Naidu along with other regional satraps to his swearing-in ceremony scheduled to be held on Sunday, BJP state chief K Laxman on Saturday accused Naidu of helping the Congress in Karnataka. He alleged that Naidu had provided support to the Congress leadership to organise a camp with its MLAs from Karnataka in Hyderabad on Friday. The BJP leader further said JD(S) MLAs too were kept in Hyderabad on Friday as per the logistical support provided by TDP leadership. Taking strong exception to Naidu's comment that BJP had tried to resort to horse-trading practices in Karnataka, Laxman alleged that Naidu was the first politico in the country who institutionalised horse-trading practices.

In fact, a section of Congress leaders in Telangana has been making efforts to unite all opposition parties in the state including the TDP against the K Chandrasekhar Rao government. None other than TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy had earlier openly said his party was not averse to joining hands with the TDP in Telangana, given the significant presence of Andhra voters in Hyderabad.

Interestingly, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who had given a call to Telugu-speaking voters in Karnataka to vote for the JD(S) in the Assembly polls held there recently and also urged the JD(S) to become part of the proposed Federal Front, is watching all these political developments silently.

CM may not go to swearing-in

Even if JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy sends invitation, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is unlikely to attend the swearing-in ceremony on Sunday. TRS sources said that as Kumaraswamy was availing the support of the Congress to become the CM, there was no sense in considering the JD(S) a potential partner in KCR's Federal Front, which will be formed with non-BJP and non-Congress parties.

"Attending Kumaraswamy's swearing-in function will send wrong signals as JD(S) has suddenly aligned with the Congress," a TRS leader said.