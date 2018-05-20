RTO, two others held in Telangana for graft

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three persons, including a Regional Transport (RTO) officer, were arrested by the Anti Corruption Bureau sleuths for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 6,000 for official favours.

The arrested persons are A Nagaraju, RTO (east zone) Malakpet, a department homeguard T Venkata Ramana and K Shiva Shanker. According to ACB officials, one Mohammed Lateef Qureshi, a resident of Amberpet, approached Nagaraju seeking cancellation of registration of his car that had caught fire and was damaged on March 31. Home guard Venkata Ramana and Shiva Shanker demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 from Qureshi on behalf of the RTO.

The complainant approached ACB officials. Based on the complaint, the ACB sleuths laid an trap and caught them and seized Rs 6,000. Hours after the incident, the ACB officials conducted raids on the residence of RTO Nagaraju and unearthed illegal assets of gold, cash and other property documents. It is reported that the illegal assets seized from his residence is estimated to be Rs 20 lakh and is yet to be officially assessed.