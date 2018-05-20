Home States Telangana

RTO, two others held in Telangana for graft

Three persons, including a Regional Transport (RTO) officer, were arrested by the Anti Corruption Bureau sleuths for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 6,000 for official favours.

Published: 20th May 2018 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2018 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

money, currency, freud

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three persons, including a Regional Transport (RTO) officer, were arrested by the Anti Corruption Bureau sleuths for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 6,000 for official favours.

The arrested persons are A Nagaraju, RTO (east zone) Malakpet, a department homeguard T Venkata Ramana and K Shiva Shanker. According to ACB officials, one Mohammed Lateef Qureshi, a resident of Amberpet, approached Nagaraju seeking cancellation of registration of his car that had caught fire and was damaged on March 31.  Home guard Venkata Ramana and Shiva Shanker demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 from Qureshi on behalf of the RTO.

The complainant approached ACB officials.  Based on the complaint, the ACB sleuths laid an trap and caught them and seized Rs 6,000. Hours after the incident, the ACB officials conducted raids on the residence of RTO Nagaraju and unearthed illegal assets of gold, cash and other property documents. It is reported that the illegal assets seized from his residence is estimated to be Rs 20 lakh and is yet to be officially assessed. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
graft

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

I salute Karnataka MLAs for saving democracy: TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy

money, currency, economy

Encashing Telangana government's Rythu Bandhu cheques an ordeal due to heat

Telangana: Laddu making stalled at Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple

IPL2018
Videos
B S Yeddyurappa. | Express Photo Services
CM BS Yeddyurappa resigns ahead of Floor Test
A screengrab of the first look of 'Veeramahadevi'. | Twitter
Sunny Leone as Warrior | First LOOK of “Veermahadevi”
Gallery
Former CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah meets congress leaders after Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa announces his resignation before the floor test at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo: EPS)
Following BS Yeddyurappa's resignation, Congress-JD(S) celebrate
Finally, the wait is over! Prince Harry married Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor as millions watched them making lifelong promises to be with each other in good and bad times. IN PIC: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after their wedding c
A look at who attended the royal wedding of Duke and Duchess of Sussex