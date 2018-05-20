Home States Telangana

Telangana: Laddu making stalled at Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple

Devotees at Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada town were in for some shock on Saturday when the laddu prasadam preparations came to a standstill for some time.

Published: 20th May 2018 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2018 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

By NAVEEN KUMAR T
Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Devotees at Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada town were in for some shock on Saturday when the laddu prasadam preparations came to a standstill for some time.
Laddu and pulihora preparation workers of Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple suddenly stopped preparation of the laddus. They went on a flash strike on Saturday. The protesting workers were demanding that regular EPF amount be credited in their respective EPF accounts.

The workers alleged that the contractor had been cheating them since the last few days. Protesting the contractor’s attitude, they stopped the  prasadam preparation after preparing the pulihora prasadam on Saturday. Following the protests, Saturday saw the sale of only pulihora at the prasadam counters. No fresh laddus were sold by the temple authorities.

Meanwhile, learning about the grievances of the workers, temple Executive Officer Dusa Rajeshwar held a meeting with the workers and contractor. In the course of the meeting, the contractor reportedly promised that the EPF amount of workers would be credited in their respective accounts shortly.

Later, on the request of the temple authorities, the workers resumed their regular works in the evening hours. Rajeshwar, meanwhile, told mediapersons that there was no such cheating by the contractor as claimed by the worker. The temple EO called it a communication gap that led the workers to stage a protest. “Now, the issues have been resolved. Workers are satisfied after the contractor promised that their EPF amount will be credited soon,”the EO said.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Laddu Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

I salute Karnataka MLAs for saving democracy: TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy

money, currency, economy

Encashing Telangana government's Rythu Bandhu cheques an ordeal due to heat

money, currency, freud

RTO, two others held in Telangana for graft

IPL2018
Videos
B S Yeddyurappa. | Express Photo Services
CM BS Yeddyurappa resigns ahead of Floor Test
A screengrab of the first look of 'Veeramahadevi'. | Twitter
Sunny Leone as Warrior | First LOOK of “Veermahadevi”
Gallery
Former CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah meets congress leaders after Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa announces his resignation before the floor test at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo: EPS)
Following BS Yeddyurappa's resignation, Congress-JD(S) celebrate
Finally, the wait is over! Prince Harry married Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor as millions watched them making lifelong promises to be with each other in good and bad times. IN PIC: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after their wedding c
A look at who attended the royal wedding of Duke and Duchess of Sussex