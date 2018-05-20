Telangana: Laddu making stalled at Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple

NAVEEN KUMAR T By

Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Devotees at Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada town were in for some shock on Saturday when the laddu prasadam preparations came to a standstill for some time.

Laddu and pulihora preparation workers of Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple suddenly stopped preparation of the laddus. They went on a flash strike on Saturday. The protesting workers were demanding that regular EPF amount be credited in their respective EPF accounts.

The workers alleged that the contractor had been cheating them since the last few days. Protesting the contractor’s attitude, they stopped the prasadam preparation after preparing the pulihora prasadam on Saturday. Following the protests, Saturday saw the sale of only pulihora at the prasadam counters. No fresh laddus were sold by the temple authorities.

Meanwhile, learning about the grievances of the workers, temple Executive Officer Dusa Rajeshwar held a meeting with the workers and contractor. In the course of the meeting, the contractor reportedly promised that the EPF amount of workers would be credited in their respective accounts shortly.

Later, on the request of the temple authorities, the workers resumed their regular works in the evening hours. Rajeshwar, meanwhile, told mediapersons that there was no such cheating by the contractor as claimed by the worker. The temple EO called it a communication gap that led the workers to stage a protest. “Now, the issues have been resolved. Workers are satisfied after the contractor promised that their EPF amount will be credited soon,”the EO said.