Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao aiding BJP to spread saffron empire: Congress

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that Karnataka episode had exposed the real face of BJP, leader of Opposition in the State Legislative Assembly Mohammed Ali Shabbir has said that people of Telangana should be cautious about Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s “game plans”.

“CM KCR is an invisible friend and trusted lieutenant of the BJP central leadership. He is aiding Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expand saffron empire in South India just as the BJP clandestinely did in West (Goa) and North-Eastern states. Similarly, TDP and YSRC also have tacit understanding with BJP,” he alleged.

Addressing media here on Sunday, the Congress leader said that awareness should be raised that all partners of BJP, including TRS in Telangana and TDP and YSRC in AP, were equally demonic like the BJP and were foiling all constitutional bodies like the Governor and Assembly . “Unless people are educated to stop BJP coming to power in 2019, a day might come when the saffron party and its allies will destroy the secular and democratic fabric of the nation,” he said.

Shabbir Ali said, “The Karnataka episode exposed the dark side (Kala chehra) of BJP and Modi and their saffronisation game plan. But, tactful strategies of the Congress party president Rahul Gandhi prevented BJP from implementing its cunning strategies and preserved democratic institutions in Karnataka.” He alleged that BJP had demolished all constitutional institutions like the office of Governor and made attempts to foil the democratic spirit. “If the people wanted BJP to rule Karnataka, they would have given them full majority,” he commented.