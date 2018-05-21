Home States Telangana

Telangana Jana Samithi chief M Kondandaram alleges scam in Rythu Bandhu scheme 

About Rs 128.91 lakh of investment support was distributed to 1.58 lakh farmers in the district under Rythu Bandhu Scheme.

Published: 21st May 2018 02:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 02:28 AM   |  A+A-

Beneficiaries grin after encashing the cheques they received under Rythu Bandhu scheme in Karimnagar | Express photo

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: While the TRS government has been touting the Rythu Bandhu Scheme(RBS) as a revolution in the field of agriculture in the country, the newly-formed Telangana Jana Samithi(TJS) chief M Kondandaram thinks that the scheme is going to benefit non-agricultural land owners rather than real farmers. He said that according to state government data for the last Kharif season, there are about 97 lakh acres of cultivated land and that the government distributed financial assistance under RBS for 1.4 crore acres, an excess of 43 lakh acres, causing a loss of `1,720 crore to the exchequer. 

Kodanadaram, who was in the city on Sunday to attend a TJS training programme for Warangal and Khammam district party members, stated that the government issued cheques for lands that were not even being cultivated. “The data clearly shows that financial assistance was also given for uncultivated lands. This has benefited realtors and rich people who purchased large chunks of rural lands much in advance. This has defeated the very purpose of the scheme,”he said.

Stating that the government should extend RBS to tenant farmers, the TJS chief said that the very purpose of the scheme was to help farmers who really needed financial assistance and tenant farmers must be included in the  scheme. “It’s high time that the government plugged the loop holes in the scheme and extended the benefit to the really needy,”he said. 

Explaining about his party’s future course of action, Kondandaram said that they were training members about the rights of the citizens and government welfare schemes, so that they could educate the people on them. “We are keeping them up-to-date on necessary information so that they can go and educate people,”he  said.

Cheques distributed to 1.58L farmers in Karimnagar
Karimnagar: About Rs 128.91 lakh of investment support was distributed to 1.58 lakh farmers in the district under Rythu Bandhu Scheme. The cheque distribution process concluded on May 18. Public representatives went to respective houses to hand over the cheques to farmers who were not in a position to come to distribution centres in person.  Those whose names were absent from the distribution lists could apply for corrections at mandal revenue offices. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
TRS government Rythu Bandhu Scheme Telangana Jana Samithi chief M Kondandaram

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Former Tirumala head priest calls for CBI inquiry in Telangana

Here’s the trick to gain from mutual funds

‘JEE-Advanced easier than last year’, says majority of Telangana students 

IPL2018
Videos
Director Hirokazu Kore-eda holds the Palme d'Or for the film 'Shoplifters' following the awards ceremony at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (AP Photo)
Japan wins Cannes top prize with 'Shoplifters'
ROYAL LOVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love on Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world. Here are 20 unmissable moments from their nuptials! (File AP Photo)
No honeymoon just yet for newly wed royal couple
Gallery
Jury president Cate Blanchett speaks to the audience during the closing ceremony of the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | AP
Pictures from the Cannes closing ceremony: Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda wins the Palme d'Or
ROYAL LOVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love on Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world.
IN PHOTOS: 20 beautiful moments from Prince Harry and Meghan's Markle Royal Wedding