Home States Telangana

Will Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao attend Kumaraswamy’s swearing-in ceremony tomorrow?

Published: 22nd May 2018 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 04:35 AM   |  A+A-

TRS Parliamentary party leader AP Jithender Reddy & party MP Ch Malla Reddy meet JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda in Bengaluru on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ahead of the swearing-in of JD (S) president HD Kumaraswamy as Karnataka Chief Minister, slated for Tuesday, political circles and TRS leaders are eager to see whether Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will attend the programme, which is likely to be participated by AICC president Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders.

A debate is going on among the pink party leaders on whether their boss will turn up at Kumaraswamy's function. A section of TRS leaders say that as Kumaraswamy is forming the government with the support of Congress, KCR's presence at the swearing-in might give wrong signals that the pink party is leaning towards Congress. Further, since the aim of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is to form a non-Congress and non-BJP front at the national level, the argument of these leaders is that if he graces the occasion, it would be against his proposal to maintain equidistance from both the national parties.

Since Congress is the main rival for TRS in Telangana, many TRS leaders are of the view that KCR might skip Kumaraswamy's swearing-in ceremony.

Another section say that as KCR gave a call to Telugus in Karnataka to vote for JD(S) in the recently-held Assembly polls, it would be apt for him to make his presence at the function. "True to the prediction of KCR, a regional party like JD(S) emerged as a crucial player in Karnataka, even as the two national parties are unable to form the government. Hence, the TRS supremo's presence at swearing-in would give strength to the argument that regional parties might decide who should form the government at the Centre after 2019 polls," a leader commented.

In fact, the Chief Minister recently, during a press conference, predicted that Karnataka-like fractured verdict would be witnessed in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. He further felt that during such a situation, his proposed Federal Front would play a key role at the national level.

 

In a significant development, TRS Parliamentary Party leader AP Jithender Reddy and party MP Ch Malla Reddy met JD(S) national president and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda at his residence in Bengaluru on Monday.

TRS, Cong like twins

Continuing his tirade against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, BJP state unit president K Laxman on Monday alleged that TRS and Congress were like twins. "For the sake of public consumption, the two parties are crossing swords with each other in TS. In fact, there is a tactic understanding between the two parties. KCR helped both Congress and JD(S) set up camps with the MLAs of the respective parties in Hyderabad, the other day. He is a pawn in the hands of the Congress to prevent BJP from coming to power in States where regional parties are present. That's why KCR is forming the Federal Front," Laxman attacked. Addressing his party cadres, the BJP leader said TRS would play JD(S) role in Telangana after the 2019 polls and help the Congress in forming the government. "In fact the CMs of the two Telugu-speaking states are indirectly helping Congress as the duo opposes BJP," he criticised.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
JD (S) HD Kumaraswamy Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Just Rs 25,000 for foreign nationals to get Indian passport

Telangana stakes claim to Andhra Pradesh Heavy Machinery and Engineering Limited

Two ryots attempt suicide at tahsildar office in Telangana

IPL2018
Videos
Director Terry Gilliam poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | Associated Press
Haunted by Don Quixote for 25 years, Terry Gilliam finally gets his epic out
Indian badminton player H S Prannoy (FILE | PTI)
China launches satellite to explore dark side of the moon
Gallery
After three confirmed deaths from a mysterious new 'Nipah virus' in Kerala's Kozhikode, the Centre has sent a team to the southern state. The death toll due to the suspected infection rose to six in the district after a nurse who treated a patient at Pera
IN PICTURES | Nipah virus claims six lives in Kerala's Kozhikode, statewide alert issued
Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar topped the 2018 Billboard Music Awards with six wins each. Here are some of the best moments from the night. (IN PICTURE: Camila Cabello, center, performs a medley at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena o
The 2018 Billboard Music Awards in pictures