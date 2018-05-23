Medical colleges at Nalgonda, Suryapet get CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s nod in Telangana

Home States Telangana

The Telangana government has officially sanctioned medical colleges in Nalgonda and Suryapet.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has officially sanctioned medical colleges in Nalgonda and Suryapet. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who had earlier in October made an announcement that the two districts would soon have medical colleges, on Tuesday, gave the official go-ahead to the proposal from the medical and health department.

Meanwhile, Kaloji Narayana Rao University for Health Sciences has been assigned the task for getting the approval from the Medical Council of India. With the official sanction in place, budgetary allocation for the colleges is awaited. 

“After that we will build the infrastructure, recruit staff and then call the MCI for inspection. Once approved by the MCI, the medical college will be up and running. At the moment, KNRUHS has not even granted affiliation to these colleges,” said Dr B Karunakar Reddy, vice-chancellor, KNRUHS. 

Earlier this month, CM’s pet project Siddipet Medical College also got the MCI nod along with Ayaan Institute of Medical Sciences, a private medical college at Rangareddy district. With 150 seats being allotted to each of these colleges, Telangana now has 3,450 MBBS seats in its kitty.

