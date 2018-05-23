Home States Telangana

 ‘Rythu Bandhu cheques to be given by June 2’, says Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

At a review meet, the Chief Minister says that a few revenue officials have been irresponsible in discharging duties

Published: 23rd May 2018 02:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2018 02:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The distribution of pattadar passbooks and cheques to farmers under Rythu Bandhu should be completed by June 2, chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao instructed officials on Tuesday. It was brought to the notice of the state government that due to technical and other reasons such as non-linkage of Aadhaar number at some places some farmers did not get the passbooks and cheques. Noting this, the chief minister said at a review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan here that the problem should be overcome and by the time the new registration policy came into effect on June 2, the distribution of cheques and passbooks should be completed. 

Rao thought a few revenue officials were irresponsible in discharging their duties and did not handle the rectification of land records properly. At a time when the government was doing a lot for farmers, it was unfortunate that some officials were unable to discharge their duties in tune with the requirement, he remarked.

“It is high time that officials changed their attitude and worked expeditiously. Every eligible farmer, without exception, shall get the pattadar passbook,” he said.“Every eligible farmer should get the pattadar passbook and cheque. By the time the new registration policy comes into effect on June  2 every farmer should  possess the new pattadar passbook, and all the land records shall be updated,” he told the officials. Rao was happy that the Rythu Bandhu scheme received tremendous response and applause. As of now, no other government programme in the country gets such a great response, he claimed.

EMERGENCY MEET
Rao will chair an emergency review meeting on Wednesday to take stock of the progress of Rythu Bandhu cheque distribution and pattadar passbook distribution. The meeting is intended to formulate a strategy to ensure that the whole programme should be completed by June 2. It will discuss details such as how many farmers received the passbooks and cheques, and how many are yet to receive and why they are pending. It will also discuss the issues and problems being faced at ground level.

Apart from developing a strategy for finishing the distribution of cheques and passbooks by June 2, the meeting will also discuss the farmers insurance scheme, Kanti Velugu (eye camps), state formation day celebration, panchayat raj elections and others, according to an official release.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Rythu Bandhu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Anti-Sterlite protest
Anti-Sterlite protest: 9 killed amid clash between police and protesters in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi
The Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II at a press conference in Kochi. Also present at the event were Thomas Mor Thimothios Metropolitan, Bishop of Kottayam, Joseph Mor Greogorious Metropoliton (Synod Secretary and Aboon Mor Baselios Thoma). (Express Photo | Albin Mathew)
Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II in Kochi
Gallery
Owing to the Anti-Sterlite campaigners' call for a massive protest against the operations of copper smelter here, several hundreds of protesters rallied to the collectorate campus in Thoothukudi on Tuesday, 22 May 2018. (EPS)
Massive clashes erupt between police, mob as Thoothukudi Sterlite protest turns violent
Bill Gold, the veteran illustrator had a hand in more than 2,000 posters, including those for Casablanca, Dial M for Murder, and Dirty Harry.
From Casablanca to J Edgar - 16 Iconic posters designed by late illustrator Bill Gold