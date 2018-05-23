 ‘Rythu Bandhu cheques to be given by June 2’, says Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The distribution of pattadar passbooks and cheques to farmers under Rythu Bandhu should be completed by June 2, chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao instructed officials on Tuesday. It was brought to the notice of the state government that due to technical and other reasons such as non-linkage of Aadhaar number at some places some farmers did not get the passbooks and cheques. Noting this, the chief minister said at a review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan here that the problem should be overcome and by the time the new registration policy came into effect on June 2, the distribution of cheques and passbooks should be completed.

Rao thought a few revenue officials were irresponsible in discharging their duties and did not handle the rectification of land records properly. At a time when the government was doing a lot for farmers, it was unfortunate that some officials were unable to discharge their duties in tune with the requirement, he remarked.

“It is high time that officials changed their attitude and worked expeditiously. Every eligible farmer, without exception, shall get the pattadar passbook,” he said.“Every eligible farmer should get the pattadar passbook and cheque. By the time the new registration policy comes into effect on June 2 every farmer should possess the new pattadar passbook, and all the land records shall be updated,” he told the officials. Rao was happy that the Rythu Bandhu scheme received tremendous response and applause. As of now, no other government programme in the country gets such a great response, he claimed.

EMERGENCY MEET

Rao will chair an emergency review meeting on Wednesday to take stock of the progress of Rythu Bandhu cheque distribution and pattadar passbook distribution. The meeting is intended to formulate a strategy to ensure that the whole programme should be completed by June 2. It will discuss details such as how many farmers received the passbooks and cheques, and how many are yet to receive and why they are pending. It will also discuss the issues and problems being faced at ground level.

Apart from developing a strategy for finishing the distribution of cheques and passbooks by June 2, the meeting will also discuss the farmers insurance scheme, Kanti Velugu (eye camps), state formation day celebration, panchayat raj elections and others, according to an official release.