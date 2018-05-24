Advocates in Telangana to get Rs 2 lakh health insurance, CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to launch scheme on June 2

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will launch new schemes, which include welfare measures for advocates, on June 2, the State Formation Day. He will also launch online registration portal Dharani on that day.

Endowments and law minister A Indra Karan Reddy said on Wednesday that the chief minister would launch welfare measures for advocates on June 2. Advocate and spouse would get Rs 2 lakh health and accidental insurance coverage from June 2. The state government signed an agreement with insurance companies for providing Rs 10 lakh financial assistance to advocates in case of accidents, the minister said.

Reddy handed over a cheque for Rs 8.5 crore to the United India Insurance Company for health cover to advocates and another cheque for Rs 33.30 lakh to Oriental Insurance company for providing accidental insurance. Around 18,000 advocates enrolled for insurance coverage so far.

Speaking to reporters, TRS MP B Vinod Kumar recalled that the role of advocates in the separate Telangana statehood movement was very crucial. In recognition of that the chief minister decided to give health cards to advocates, the MP said. The law minister, participating in a review meeting at the Secretariat on advocates’ welfare measures, decided to provide `50,000 to `5 lakh to each district bar Association depending on the membership. The money will be given for purchase of furniture and libraries.

With the help of NALSAR University, the government will organise training camps for advocates on the latest laws, writ petitions, criminal and civil procedure coded and drafting. The government will spend `8 lakh on providing training. Besides, `10,000 financial assistance will be given to junior advocates as one-time financial assistance for setting up their offices.