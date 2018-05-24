Home States Telangana

Despite DGP warning on fake news, irate mobs kill two in Telangana

DGP cautions people not to believe hoax news circulated on social media

Published: 24th May 2018 02:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 02:33 AM   |  A+A-

Police force deployed after a tribal youth was beaten up by villagers, in Chengal village of Nizamabad, on Wednesday | Express photo

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: ON a day when the DGP of Telangana State M Mahendar Reddy sent out a message requesting people to not believe rumours about a gang of kidnappers and burglars prowling across the State, two persons — one from Chengal village in Bheemgal of Nizamabad district and another from Bibnagar in Hyderabad  —succumbed to death after being thrashed by villagers, who suspected them of being child kidnappers.

We are all victims of unverified messages that circulate on various social mediums. Some of these messages, which largely come from unidentified sources are often edited, undersigned in the name of officials. If you believe that these need to be reported, then you can now take them to the notice of the local police officials, said the DGP.

If reported, action will also be taken on those forwarding these false messages, said the DGP, addressing media. Referring to cases reported recently, where people took the law into their hands and tried to punish two individuals assumed to be part of some theft & kidnapping gangs in State, he urged that these messages are not to be taken seriously. “You need to trust the police & we are doing all that we can to ensure that law is enforced. Don’t take law in your hands,” he said.

“We are strengthening the social media monitoring cell and also training officials to identify the source of these messages. We will soon be setting up Twitter and Facebook pages for all local police stations so that we are accessible,” DGP added. He also said that people should not take up any patrolling on their own as there are patrolling officers available within 10-15 minutes within city limits & within half an hour in districts. There are also CCTVs across the state and community policing is also being strengthened, he further said. 

