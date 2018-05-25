Home States Telangana

Telangana government lifts ban on transfer of employees till June 15

A massive transfer of state government employees will take place in the state after many years as the state government lifted the ban on transfers on Thursday and issued guidelines for transfer of

Published: 25th May 2018 02:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2018 02:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A massive transfer of state government employees will take place in the state after many years as the state government lifted the ban on transfers on Thursday and issued guidelines for transfer of employees. Transfer of state government employees was banned in 2013 due to the impending bifurcation of the then undivided Andhra Pradesh. The general transfers could not be taken up by the TS government due to the work of Kamalanathan Committee.

Considering the employees’ demand, the government finally lifted the ban and paved way for general transfer of employees. Now, transfers can be made between May 25 and June 15, according to the orders issued by chief secretary SK Joshi. The ban on transfers will come into effect from June 16 again. No employee will be transferred before completion of two years of service at a particular station as on May 31, 2018.

However, this condition will not be followed in respect of transfers on spousal grounds and those transferred and provisionally ordered to serve in new districts in October 2016. No employee will be retained beyond five years of service at a particular station as on May 31, 2018. However, those who are retiring before May 31, 2019 will not be transferred even if they have completed five years of service unless they make a request for their transfer.To ensure that there is no dislocation of the work, not more than 40 per cent of employees in any cadre shall be transferred, the GO said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Kamalanathan Committee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Twitterati reacts over Kareena Kapoor's feminism statement
Tuticorin Sterlite Industries Copper Power Plant (File | EPS)
At least 13 people dead in violence against Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin
Gallery
Tension continued to prevail in Thoothukudi for the third consecutive day as the death toll due to police firing at anti-Sterlite protesters rose to 13. (Express Photo | V Karthik Alagu)
Thoothukudi anti-Sterlite protests: Tension continues for third day, death toll due to police firing rises to 13
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo | Pandarinath B)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka