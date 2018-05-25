Telangana government lifts ban on transfer of employees till June 15

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A massive transfer of state government employees will take place in the state after many years as the state government lifted the ban on transfers on Thursday and issued guidelines for transfer of employees. Transfer of state government employees was banned in 2013 due to the impending bifurcation of the then undivided Andhra Pradesh. The general transfers could not be taken up by the TS government due to the work of Kamalanathan Committee.

Considering the employees’ demand, the government finally lifted the ban and paved way for general transfer of employees. Now, transfers can be made between May 25 and June 15, according to the orders issued by chief secretary SK Joshi. The ban on transfers will come into effect from June 16 again. No employee will be transferred before completion of two years of service at a particular station as on May 31, 2018.

However, this condition will not be followed in respect of transfers on spousal grounds and those transferred and provisionally ordered to serve in new districts in October 2016. No employee will be retained beyond five years of service at a particular station as on May 31, 2018. However, those who are retiring before May 31, 2019 will not be transferred even if they have completed five years of service unless they make a request for their transfer.To ensure that there is no dislocation of the work, not more than 40 per cent of employees in any cadre shall be transferred, the GO said.