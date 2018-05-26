Home States Telangana

Signatures in documents can be referred to expert if disputed: Hyderabad HC

There was no limitation to take such steps and could call for records available with the officials to resolve the dispute, the court noted.

Published: 26th May 2018 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2018 03:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The High Court has made it clear that when a dispute arises in respect of signatures in documents, the disputed signatures can be referred to an expert along with contemporaneous admitted signatures, calling for his opinion at any stage of the case proceedings before a court. There was no limitation to take such steps and could call for records available with the officials to resolve the dispute, the court noted.

Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy allowed the revision petitions filed by one Lakkineni Suryanarayana, a retired employee from Khammam, by directing the trial court to dispose of the suit in accordance with law immediately on receipt of the opinion from the expert on reference of the disputed signatures on agreement of sale by the respondent defendant (L Ramesh) on schedule property within 30 days from receipt of such report.

In 2010, Suryanarayana had filed a suit before the principal district judge, Khammam for declaration of title to the schedule property i.e. 6.32 acres of land under survey number 144/4A situated at Laxmipuram village in Kalluru mandal in the district and to hand over the vacant land to his possession. When the defendant Lakkineni Ramesh claimed the land by submitting an agreement of sale signed by the petitioner, Suryanarayana sought directions to the tahsildar, Kalluru for production of the original pahanis for the years 1996-1997 to 2016-2017 pertaining to the subject land and to give evidence. It was alleged that the pahanis produced by the defendant in the court were certified copies whereas the petitioner obtained true copy of the pahani of the relevant years and found certain interpolations in the Adangal register. Original pahani register was necessary for deciding the real controversy and what made the revenue authorities to make such corrections which decide the crucial issue of cultivation and possession of the property. When the trial court dismissed his plea, he approached the HC for relief.

The counsel for the petitioner raised an objection to the signatures in the agreement of sale and pointed out that the Adangal pahanis submitted by the defendant were not correct and urged the court to issue directions for summoning the adangal register to ascertain the facts.Justice Murthy allowed the petitions by setting aside the order of the principal district judge, and directed the trial court to dispose of the suit in accordance with law by getting adangal records from the tahsildar concerned.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hyderabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Watch: Mamata Banerjee arrives to greet PM Modi at Shantiniketan
Roaring dinosaurs return in 'horror' "Jurassic World" sequel
Gallery
The bandh called by the DMK-led opposition parties to condemn the Tuticorin violence in which 13 people lost their lives and to demand the resignation of Chief Minister K Palaniswami began in Tamil Nadu today. (EPS | P Jawahar)
Anti-sterlite protests: Opposition calls for bandh against Thoothukudi police firing in Tamil Nadu
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made good on his promise to demolish his country's nuclear test site. IN PIC: Smoke and debris rise in the air as barracks buildings for guards and tunneling workers at North Korea's nuclear test site are blown up at Punggye-ri of the country's North Hamgyong Province. (Photo | AP)
North Korea demolishes nuclear test site as international journalists watch