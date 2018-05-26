Home States Telangana

Two TDP leaders from Telangana, 60 others join Congress

Vanteru Pratap Reddy had unsuccessfully contested against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Gajwel Assembly segment in 2014 elections.

Published: 26th May 2018 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2018 03:28 AM   |  A+A-

AICC president with all the leaders from Telangana who joined the Congress, in New Delhi on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu exuded confidence that TDP would play a crucial role in the formation of next government in Telangana, two important TDP leaders from Telangana joined the Congress on Friday.  
Vanteru Pratap Reddy and K Madan Mohan Rao joined the Congress in the presence of AICC president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Friday.

Vanteru Pratap Reddy had unsuccessfully contested against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Gajwel Assembly segment in 2014 elections. K Madan Mohan Rao is a close relative of TRS leader Erraballi Dayakar Rao.

Besides the two, Osmania University student leader Prithviraj Yadav, Telangana Progressive Recognised Teachers’ Union state president Harsha Vardhan Reddy also joined the Congress. TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Telangana Congress incharge RC Kuntia and former Minister Sunita Laxma Reddy too were present.

Speaking to reporters later in Delhi, TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy said that Pratap Reddy, Madan Mohan and 60 others joined Congress in the presence of Rahul Gandhi. “With the joining of these strong leaders, the Congress will be strengthened further,” PCC chief said. Uttam added that even the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) tried to lure Pratap Reddy, but he joined Congress. ‘’The TRS even threatened Pratap Reddy and jailed him,’’ Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged.

Former minister Shabbir Ali alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had no administrative experience. “How is it that the Chief Minister, who has not been coming to Secretariat for the last one year, is running the administration?” Ali questioned.

Motkupalli blasts Naidu, calls him anti-Dalit

Hyderabad: The TDP has no presence in Telangana and the party now resembles a graveyard, TDP Telangana unit leader and former minister Motkupalli Narasimhulu said on Friday. He launched a blistering attack on party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu for encouraging “fools” like A Revanth Reddy. This comes on a day when two important leaders from TDP joined the Congress. The senior leader even heaped praises on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.  ‘’I have worked hard for TDP and it took a toll on my health. Yet, I was ignored for Mahanadu and was not invited,’’ he told reporters, and termed Chandrababu Naidu ‘anti-Dalit.’ “Two Madiga youths died during Naidu’s padayatra in Nizamabad but he did not care for their families. Naidu claimed himself as a Pedda Madiga but did not do any follow-up on categorisation of SCs,” he alleged.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telugu Desam Party Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Watch: Mamata Banerjee arrives to greet PM Modi at Shantiniketan
Roaring dinosaurs return in 'horror' "Jurassic World" sequel
Gallery
The bandh called by the DMK-led opposition parties to condemn the Tuticorin violence in which 13 people lost their lives and to demand the resignation of Chief Minister K Palaniswami began in Tamil Nadu today. (EPS | P Jawahar)
Anti-sterlite protests: Opposition calls for bandh against Thoothukudi police firing in Tamil Nadu
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made good on his promise to demolish his country's nuclear test site. IN PIC: Smoke and debris rise in the air as barracks buildings for guards and tunneling workers at North Korea's nuclear test site are blown up at Punggye-ri of the country's North Hamgyong Province. (Photo | AP)
North Korea demolishes nuclear test site as international journalists watch