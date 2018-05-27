Home States Telangana

It’s raining mobile handsets for babus in Telangana

The cost of the handsets and monthly recurring charges will be borne by the department concerned from the departmental budgetary funds.

Published: 27th May 2018 04:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2018 04:13 AM   |  A+A-

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It’s raining smart mobile handsets for the government employees in the state. For the last three days, some departments in the Secretariat have been in a flurry purchasing smartphones with prices ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 60,000.Though the ITE&C department had issued orders to purchase handsets in March, the procurement of mobiles started this week, according to an official. 

The mobile handsets are being providing for “effective communication, increased access and accountability,” read the orders. “In view of the increasing usage and accessibility through latest technologies, several requests have come from departments of the Secretariat and heads of departments for enhancement of allowance for handsets and recurring charges of the phones being provided to government officials. More officials are using data apart from the voice call facility for administering official work,” the orders said. 

Interestingly, though the state government has been providing smartphones to secretaries, section officers, assistant section officers and other officers, some of them are unwilling to take them and are demanding cash as per eligibility as they already own such phones. The handsets will be provided free of cost to all employees. The cost of the handsets and monthly recurring charges will be borne by the department concerned from the departmental budgetary funds.

Eligibility
Category 1: Special chief secretaries, principal secretaries, secretaries, HoDs and equivalent rank officials get Rs 60,000 per phone and monthly mobile allowance of Rs 2,000
Category 2:  Deputy secretaries and above and equivalent rank officials get Rs 25,000 per handset and monthly mobile allowance of Rs 1,375
Category 3: All gazetted officers get Rs 20,000 per handset and monthly mobile allowance of `625

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ITE&C department Secretariat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Deepika Padukone | Instagram
Deepika Padukone to turn Superhero inspired by Wonder Woman?
In this photo provided by South Korea Presidential Blue House via Yonhap News Agency, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in embrace each other after their meeting at the northern side of the Panmunjom in North Korea, Saturday, May 26, 2018. | AP
North and South Korean leaders hold surprise meeting
Gallery
The Congress today hit out at the Narendra Modi government on the completion of its four years in power, accusing it of betraying the people of the country and not fulfilling the promises the ruling BJP had made to them. (IN PIC: Youth Congress workers pr
IN PICTURES | Youth Congress workers in New Delhi protest against fuel price hike
The winners-take-all T20 final, in front of a capacity crowd at the Wankhede Stadium, will see Chennai Super Kings, who are gunning for their third IPL crown, take on 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad five days after their first play-off game at the same neutral venue. | PTI
IN PICTURES | Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad to square off in high-voltage IPL finale