Cabinet clears new zones; KCR in Delhi for President’s nod

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Cabinet has approved the proposal to create seven zones and two multi-zones, based on which new recruitment and promotions will be done in government departments. Once approved of by the President of India, the criteria for deciding “local status” of any person who wants to get a government job will be based on the area where they studied from 1st standard to 7th standard. That means, in order to become local to one particular zone, one must study at least for years between 1st class to 7th class in that area.

The Cabinet, which met under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan here on Sunday, also decided to enhance the retirement age limit of teaching professors in the health department from the existing 58 years to 65 years. It also ratified the proposal to provide Rs 5 lakh insurance cover to each farmer in the age group of 18 to 60 years.

Soon after the meeting, the Chief Minister left for New Delhi to urge the President Ramnath Kovind to amend the existing presidential orders with regard to Zonal system in accordance with the new proposal. KCR is also expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his stay in the national capital.

As per the approved proposal, the seven zones are- Kaleshwaram, Basara, Rajanna, Bhadradri, Yadadri, Charminar and Jogulamba. The first four will be under multi-zone 1 and next 3 will be under multi-zone 2. Henceforth, government employees will be divided into three cadres — District, Zonal and Multi- Zonal.

The Cabinet has decided that 95 per cent of reservations under the new zonal system will be set aside for local employees while the rest will be under the open category. However, those falling under the local category will also be allowed to compete under the non-local quota.

The Cabinet also approved of life insurance scheme to farmers. The scheme will be implemented by Life Insurance Corporation of India. The Cabinet also made it clear that the life insurance cover will apply irrespective of the cause of death of a farmer, whether natural or accidental.Insured farmers will propose the nominee to whom `5 lakh of insured amount will be paid on death. The premium amount is `2,271 per farmer per year. The total budgetary provision will be `1,000 crore. Premium will be paid for all by August 1, every year. The scheme will be formally announced on June 2 on the anniversary of State Formation Day. It will be formally launched on August 15 by the Chief Minister.

KCR’s Delhi yatra puts Federal Front back in focus

KCR’s Delhi yatra has once again brought his proposal to form a federal front with regional parties into focus. TRS leaders are of the view that the chief minister, during his stay in the national capital, might make efforts to get the support of regional parties for his attempt to bring about a qualitative change in the country by uniting various like-minded political parties. As this is KCR’s first visit to the national capital after his announcement that he would form a front at the national level, political circles are curious on the meetings the TRS boss will hold in Delhi during his stay. CMO sources said that besides calling on President, Rao will meet PM Modi. At his meeting with Modi, the chief minister is expected to raise pending issues and unfulfilled promises with regard to bifurcation.