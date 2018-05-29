Himachal expert suggests remedy for glitch in KLIS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:The irrigation department has finally overcome the major hurdle in the package-7 works of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) which delayed the overall project.The department sought the help of an expert in geology and under-tunnel works, Himachal Pradesh-based Vikram Singh Chauhan, to overcome the hurdles. The package-7 works were delayed due to the seepage of water from the Kakatiya canal which runs parallel to package-7 works. “Due to the seepage of water, we are unable to continue the dredging and lining works,” officials explained.

On his recent inspection of package-7 works, irrigation minister T Harish Rao observed that the works were getting delayed. He immediately contacted Vikram Singh Chauhan over the phone and requested him to come to Telangana.Chauhan, who reached the place on Saturday night, suggested to officials to cover, with iron plates, the loose soil that was falling into tunnel being dug. He also suggested that the top of the tunnel be covered with ‘shortcrete’ —concrete or mortar conveyed through a hose and pneumatically projected at high velocity onto a surface as a construction technique.

He also asked the project officials not to blast the front portion of the tunnel and to remove the rocks with rock breaker slowly by fixing steel ribs. Chauhan suggested certain measures after examining the rock strata of package-8.

The joining of package-7 and package-8 tunnels was very crucial in the construction of KLIS. “We will overcome the problems and join both the tunnels at the earliest. There is no need to get agitated,” Chauhan told officials. The officials exuded confidence that they would be able to complete the 196-metre-long tunnel work with the suggestions given by Chauhan.