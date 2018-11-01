BJP will surprise all by winning Telangana elections, says Ram Madhav

MVK Shastry By

Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav sure seems to believe in the underdog story. What else could explain what Madhav said while campaigning in Armoor Assembly constituency on Wednesday: “BJP will surprise Congress and TRS in the coming elections, just as it did in Assam in 2016. We will form the government in Telangana by achieving a comfortable majority.” He, along with BJP district president P Gangareddy, the party’s candidate from Armoor Vinay Reddy and BJP Telangana committee member D Aravind, held a bike rally in the town.

The BJP strategist said that if his party ‘concentrated and put in the right amount of effort’, it could easily win 70 to 80 seats. “Everyone dismissed our chances in Assam because we had so few seats in the previous Assembly, but we managed to surprise everyone. That’s how we are fighting here in Telangana as well,” he told the crowd. Also, Madhav described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Abhinava (new) Sardar Vallabhai Patel under whose leadership the country was moving forward unitedly.

Taking on TRS, the Madhav said the pink party was only working on a template set by Congress, one of inept and inefficient governance. “But BJP is committed to liberate Telangana State from both parties to achieve real development. We know this is the wish of the people,” he said. “TRS provided you with a corrupt government. The State was ranked second in corruption while Andhra Pradesh was ranked fourth. Both Telugu States are being ruled by extremely corrupt people,” he said.

Madhav also termed Telugu Desam Party as ‘Telugu Drohula Party’ since it was working against the wishes of its founder NTR by rejuvenating Congress. “As of now, Congress is in power in only three States. And it seems Rahul Gandhi has taken the responsibility unto himself to wipe out his party from these States as well,” he added.

Addressing the people of Armoor, Madhav said that turmeric farmers in the region have been neglected entirely by TRS now and Congress in the past. He also termed the former MLA from Armoor Jeevan Reddy as ‘Kumbhakarna’ for having been inactive for more than four years. This wasn’t the only reference to Ramayana, the Hindu epic, that Madhav made. “Kumbhakarna is in the other camp and Vibhishan (BJP candidate) is in ours. We will win Lanka this time,” he said.