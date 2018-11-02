Home States Telangana

‘Sinking’ men of this Telangana village get no brides

Lying in the submerged lands of Mallanna Sagar reservoir project that stands almost complete, Erravelli village is on the verge of falling apart.

Published: 02nd November 2018 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2018 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

By P Krishna
Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Marriages have become a luxury in the Erravelli village of Kondapaka, after its residents find themselves incapable of convincing others to marry their children into a village that will soon cease to exist.

Lying in the submerged lands of Mallanna Sagar reservoir project that stands almost complete, Erravelli village is on the verge of falling apart. With nowhere to go once the waters swallow their homes, the people of Erravelli find themselves helpless since the rehabilitation works are moving at snail’s pace.

“My brother-in-law wanted to get his son married to my daughter for a long time. Ever since the project came up and he came to know the village would soon be underwater, he refuses to take up talks of the wedding again,” shared the village sarpanch, V Narasimha Reddy. The youth is obviously the most disappointed, says the sarpanch.

Narayana, a resident said, the government had promised of constructing double bedroom houses in the neighbouring Mutrajpally village, but there is no significant progress in the works. “The government paid compensation for our lands but did not fix the price of our houses. Till date not a single leader from the ruling party has visited us,” he added.

“My father died within 20 days of registering our 20 acres of land in the name of the government,” said the village sarpanch Narsimha. At least 30 people have died in the village within the last six months.
Villagers claim the trauma of having to vacate their village led to the early deaths.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Erravelli village men Mallanna Sagar reservoir project no brides for Erravelli village men

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp