Netas for sale: Poltical parties pay a big price to buy loyalty

P Krishna By

Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: In the murky battlefield of Indian politics, everything and everyone seem to have a price. And Telangana politicians are probably the best ones to illustrate how money trumps loyalty. This election season, almost all second-rung political leaders in erstwhile Medak, cutting across party lines, have become “saleable commodities”.

While some are being offered money to switch loyalties, others are even getting paid to stay put. Reports of leaders switching loyalties have become extremely common since the Assembly was dissolved. Needless to say, all parties are terrified of losing strong leaders who are probably being wooed by opponents with money or a plum post in the government.

To keep these leaders from switching sides, parties are said to be sending them expensive gifts and monetary rewards. Now, how much a party is willing to spend on its leader, sources say, depends on his or her image. A simple party worker might get Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000, while a local strongman can cost the party Rs 2-10 lakh. The loyalty of a constituency level leader can cost upwards of Rs10 lakh.

Though most discussions on the subject is hushed up between parties and their leaders, some details get leaked to the press and people. Recently, three MPTC members in a constituency were upset with their party’s leadership. They sent out feelers about wanting to leave. The party’s candidate then immediately rushed to convince them to stay. As he was unsuccessful in pacifying them, a senior leader was sent to manage the situation. Eventually, the three MPTC members told the press that they would remain in the party. But sometime during these discussions, information was leaked that the MPTC members received “huge gifts” to remain in the party.

More to come?

TRS was the first party to release a list of its candidates. Except for it and BJP, none have officially announced their candidates. It is speculated that when the grand alliance finally announces its list of candidates, there will be quite a few disappointed leaders within Congress, TDP, TDP and CPI. How the leadership of these parties manages to retain these leaders will be interesting to watch.