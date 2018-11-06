Caretaker CM can't use money from Chief Minister’s Relief Fund: Election Commission

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Election Commission of India has made it clear that a ‘caretaker Chief Minister’ cannot utilise or allocate money from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. The poll body clarified that only an elected Chief Minister is authorised to use this special funds. The clarification comes after the caretaker government sought an opinion from the ECI.

The government had said that it wanted to support needy beneficiaries as several applications are pending for the release of CMRF fund.

Similarly, EC has also struck down a request from TRS to construct helipads in all districts for speedy movement of the party supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao.

With the ECI making it clear that no new helipads can be built, KCR has the option to use available helipads or construct new ones by spending from his personal funds. Regarding hiking remuneration of government staff, EC said a decision could be taken only by the newly elected government.