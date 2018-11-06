Home States Telangana

Caretaker CM can't use money from Chief Minister’s Relief Fund: Election Commission

EC has also struck down a request from TRS to construct helipads in all districts for speedy movement of the party supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Published: 06th November 2018 01:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2018 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

Election Commission

Election Commission of India (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Election Commission of India has made it clear that a ‘caretaker Chief Minister’ cannot utilise or allocate money from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. The poll body clarified that only an elected Chief Minister is authorised to use this special funds. The clarification comes after the caretaker government sought an opinion from the ECI.

The government had said that it wanted to support needy beneficiaries as several applications are pending for the release of CMRF fund. 

Similarly, EC has also struck down a request from TRS to construct helipads in all districts for speedy movement of the party supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao.

With the ECI making it clear that no new helipads can be built, KCR has the option to use available helipads or construct new ones by spending from his personal funds. Regarding hiking remuneration of government staff, EC said a decision could be taken only by the newly elected government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chief Minister’s Relief Fund K Chandrasekhar Rao

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp